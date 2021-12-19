The turning of the year often prompts us to look back and take stock of the last 12 months.
No doubt many will feel that 2021 was an improvement over 2020 because of the expansion of live entertainment, vacations and other pleasures and luxuries.
Not me.
Among the things that brought most meaning to my life this year was something unexpected and decidedly un-luxurious: sleeping outside.
It began on the first car camping trip of the year, to Wild River State Park. The fact that the weekend started in April and ended in May brought the realization that I’d already slept al fresco in every month of 2021 except February.
Since then I’ve looked for opportunities and made excuses to sleep outside whenever possible and haven’t missed a month since (I choose to say “sleep outside” and not “camping” because it hasn’t always been camping).
I’ve tallied 43 nights in a sleeping bag so far this year. Looking back, it’s obvious those nights have come with various benefits.
The most basic benefit has been taking part in ordinary camping trips. To some, that doesn’t seem like much.
But there is a segment of the population whose unwillingness to sleep outside would have deprived them of gorgeous spring nights in a state park or the ability to accompany their son’s scout troop on campouts in June and July.
That’s not lost on me.
Nights spent outdoors have also provided me — and my household — the ability to go new places. Like in January, when I took my first solo multi-night winter trip, to a part of the BWCA I’d never been.
The solitude was both refreshing and self-revelatory, and the fishing was pretty decent, too. Hooking my first brook trout and a personal best northern pike were icing on the cake.
And I will long remember listening to sled dogs yapping in the distance as I drifted off to sleep.
You can’t get any of that at a Hilton.
That particular trip to the Boundary Waters also helped lay the groundwork for July, when my wife and I took our kids there for a week. It was the kids’ first wilderness paddle, and hopefully, the first of many.
There were hardships and triumphs. One day, my daughter landed a smallmouth bass bigger than any I’ve ever caught.
Another day, my son showed incredible strength of character while the rest of us teetered on the edge of despair.
I’ll sleep on the ground again anytime to relive even a fraction of that.
A treasured week in Yellowstone in August would not have been possible without nights in the tent; we could not have afforded to stay that long in the lodges.
But I’m not sure I would have wanted that, anyway.
The campgrounds kept us in the middle of everything, always within striking distance of sights, hikes and wildlife viewing. What’s more, they were the perfect, peaceful setting in the afternoons for my wife to knit by the fire while the rest of us read, journaled or napped in our hammocks.
In addition to new places, sleeping outside has also proven to be a gateway to new experiences. Though 10 steps from the door of the cabin wasn’t far to go, that’s where my son and I cracked into the joys of hammock camping in March.
It has since become a mainstay in our repertoire and the only excuse we need for a snooze under the stars.
In fact, 15 of my nights outside this year have been in my hammock, including two short backpacking trips with the kids to the bluffs of Wabasha County in April.
The ease of strapping that thing between a couple trees has made it possible to stay wherever it’s convenient.
While on my way in September to a writers conference in Michigan, for example, I pulled into a county park at dusk.
There weren’t that many trees to choose from, but the campsite I got happened to be just steps away from the beach of Lake Michigan. The stars were in full view after dark. Waves could be heard breaking gently on the sand all night long.
You wouldn’t have to beg in order to get me to do that again.
As we round the corner on the longest night, the most challenging part of the year will test my resolve to keep the streak alive. I’ve gotten good at staying warm for the most part, but mummy bags always have one weakness: the face. It’s tough to avoid the sting of cold night air.
Maybe it’s Lutheran guilt, but honestly, I hesitate to even think of complaining about it. Getting a cold nose is a petty inconvenience compared to what those who live with homelessness face on an ongoing basis.
It makes me appreciate all the more what places like Welcome Inn, Theresa House and Connections Shelter provide. If nights outside cause more mindfulness in me, that wouldn’t be a bad thing.
Anyway, I haven’t slept out for December yet, and I’m not sure what form that will take. If we get enough snow, I’d like to make a quinzee again in the back yard.
If not, a snow trench or something else I’ve never tried before.
Maybe I’ll just stretch out on the deck to continue testing the outer limits of my sleeping bags, like I did in November.
The results of previous tests enabled me to go to the Boundary Waters in January; there’s no telling how that knowledge will be useful in the future.
I plan to keep it up until February, which will mark 12 consecutive months of sleeping outside. It will also be a jump start on sleeping outside in every month in the 2022 calendar year, which I intend to do.
But I wouldn’t call it a New Year’s resolution. Simply calling it that would doom it to failure.
Maybe a “rededication.”
Yes, I like that. And I can’t wait to see where it will take me.
Roy Heilman is an outdoorsman, writer, musician, and ethnic Minnesotan. His adventures take him all over the map, but he can always be found at neveragoosechase.com.
