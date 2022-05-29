We’re down to the last few days of the 2022 turkey season now.
Those who didn’t pull the trigger yet have until Tuesday to do so, although I suspect few are still trying.
I’ve certainly spent many last days sitting on the ground, accumulating mosquito bites and hoping for the best. If you find yourself there, please know I’m rooting for you.
As for me, this was the best turkey season I can remember. It was filled with highlights for which I must express my gratitude.
For one thing, I got to notch my tag in the corner of Blue Earth County where the Heilman deer hunt takes place. It was equal parts unlikely and memorable.
I’d spent several days hunting a WMA where I took two birds in the last decade, but there was little happening there this year.
Since my dad had gotten several trail cam photos of turkeys near my brother’s deer stand, it struck me as an attractive Hail Mary play on the last day of my time period. None of us had ever taken a turkey there, but I felt compelled to roll the dice.
Somewhat to my astonishment, a turkey appeared near my own deer stand across the prairie at 7:45. It was uninterested in my calling, which caused me to write it off as a hen.
Long story short, I was caught with my camera in my hands when he finally came over to check out my decoy and barely managed to squeeze off a shot at the last moment. I left there that day with a nice gobbler, about 150 photos, and more gray hairs.
But as thrilling as that was, it didn’t compare to my daughter’s first turkey hunt a couple weeks prior.
Because of her busy teenage schedule, we could only find one whole day to devote to the pursuit. After that, it would be only scattered short outings.
A small plot of family land in Le Sueur County was chosen as the best-odds location for the day. Halfway through the afternoon, a group of three young males came sneaking through the woods.
My young protégé did well sneaking her gun barrel out the window without spooking them, but they became suspicious of something before coming into optimum position. One of them sounded the alarm and they all stopped in their tracks.
There were just enough trunks and branches in the way to make the outcome uncertain for a few moments. Fortunately, one of them gave my daughter an opportunity and she didn’t hesitate.
I can’t remember her smiling that big in all her 15 years.
My folks promptly came out to share in our joy and offer their assistance. That photo session was also lengthy, yielding over 200 exposures. It was a proud day in that little strip of woods where my grandmother used to play almost a century ago.
Since my dad bagged his turkey early on, the Heilman family harvest rate this year is 100%. That’s something that doesn’t happen often (if ever before), and seems all the sweeter in a year when the turkey harvest has been reported to lag behind 2021 as it unfolded.
Most people would probably be happy with two turkeys in the freezer and turn their attention to fishing. I usually don’t fall into the “most people” category, so I couldn’t resist spending a few days hunting in the Black Hills on my way to the Outdoor Writers Association of America conference in Casper last week.
Tales of my dad hunting there with his friends have percolated in my mind for well over three decades. (Come to think of it, they may have played a role in developing my obsession with adventure.)
Though he never pulled the trigger on a turkey until he was able to start hunting in Minnesota, those trips created for me a sense of gravity in those Ponderosa-studded hills. There was no doubt I would hunt there someday.
The first afternoon, I located a gobbler up near the top of a ridge. He answered my calls but descended steadily through his little valley. I dared not get too close and he refused to turn around.
A jake answered my calls feebly from his roost after dark, a short distance from where I hung my hammock for the night. It left me incredibly hopeful for the morning, but that sneaky dude managed to bust me from behind.
There were no more encounters with turkeys after that, either aural or visual. But that’s not to say I didn’t have a good time.
In fact, I may come to remember my time in the hills as the best part of this year’s season.
After that jake handed me a humiliating defeat, I set out on a four-mile loop through the woods. In the middle, on an open ridge top, decent cell reception prompted me to find the perfect log to sit on and call my wife.
While we were talking, I took a leisurely scan through my binoculars and spied a herd of elk as they crossed over a distant ridge. Though I had seen much sign that day and in other trips to the hills, I’d never caught sight of them before.
It was a thrill, to say the least.
The next day was yet more hiking (double, in fact). Spring wildflowers were stunning. I found my way to some incredibly scenic places, including the top of a butte with a falcon circling and swooping on its thermals. When I returned to the bottom of the valley, I came upon a golden eagle feeding on a deer carcass.
That day was cut short by a snowstorm that bordered on blizzard. Not that I minded much. It would have been a little weird if it didn’t snow or hail or something; those kinds of changes in the weather were always part of Dad’s legends from the Black Hills.
This has been a good year when it comes to the legends I will tell. Whether it be legendary victories or legendary defeats, there’s always something to love about turkey hunting — and it always points the way to next season.
Roy Heilman is an outdoorsman, writer, musician, and ethnic Minnesotan. Tell him where you went and what you caught at neveragoosechase.com.
