How much of your classroom learning do you remember from decades ago?
Everything?
Me neither.
But even 30 years after taking my Firearms Safety Training course in the basement of North Mankato City Hall, I can say I’ve retained a pretty good share of it.
Those long-ago weeknight sessions were on my mind recently, as my daughter worked through the course. I couldn’t help but wonder what was the same and what wasn’t.
The basics are the same, I’m sure, as are firearms, for the most part, anyway.
One obvious difference, however, is that she learned everything online, including the shooting range portion — a “virtual field day.”
I’ll stop short of saying that I was concerned about the quality of her instruction. I had reservations; after all, some of my most memorable lessons came from hands-on opportunities and the delivery of the instructors.
Like the night they brought real firearms along for demonstration. One of them “forgot” to check if the gun was unloaded.
I will always remember the shock value that came with a 12-gauge blank round “accidentally” going off while he was talking (or the black smudge on the ceiling from the burnt powder).
The same goes for the times we were allowed to handle several guns, with different actions, safety mechanisms, etc. There’s just no replacement for that kind of experience.
Because of that, I staged our own field day of sorts last week. A semi-auto rimfire offered a new perspective, especially fired from a bench, offhand and seated on the ground.
A break-action 20 gauge, fired at stationary and flying targets, was also valuable experience.
And we practiced mounting the shotgun before firing, then doing the same after taking a few steps, to simulate a hunting scenario.
Though our little session was far from a complete experience, I felt reassured. That kind of kinetic, hands-on connection is invaluable in bridging the gaps between concept and real life.
Captain Jon Paurus, Education Programs Manager for the Enforcement division of the DNR, seems to feel the same way: “The live field days are very, very valuable in my opinion.”
I spoke with him the other day because I’ve been wondering about the role of online firearms safety courses (alternately called ‘hunter education’ these days), and how it’s all working out.
Unsurprisingly, he said, “The overall numbers of students certified in the last couple of years is down.”
He told me that in 2019, 868 firearms safety courses were offered statewide. In 2020, that number dropped to 125.
Out of necessity, learners shifted heavily from in-person courses to online offerings. Demand spiked.
Paurus said the vendor that Minnesota DNR uses to provide online courses “initially really struggled with the large influx.”
It sounds like things were rocky at first, but the company — which provides similar services to some 40 states — managed to smooth things out.
Just as the classroom instruction saw changes, so did the range experience. Before COVID-19, the online option was available to ages 18 and up, including the virtual field day.
Students ages 11-17 were able to take the classroom portion online, but had to attend a “live” field day.
Paurus said providing enough in-person field days to accommodate all students is always a struggle. It creates what he calls a “bottleneck” in the certification process, which was only exacerbated by the pandemic, and the virtual field day option was extended to ages 14 and up.
Students 11 to 13 still must attend a live field day to earn full certification. But they may hunt between coursework and full certification by obtaining an Apprentice Hunter Validation, which Paurus said is “like an affidavit to state they will be under adult supervision at all times.”
Sounds to me a little like kicking the can down the road. Not that there is any choice, really. They must expect to be able to clear that bottleneck at some point.
I asked if expanded online instruction was here to stay, or if Paurus and other decision-makers would try to wrestle things back to “normal” in a post-pandemic world.
With the caveat that it would be impossible to predict exactly, he said, “That’s the framework we’ve discussed ... that there will be a time when we do go back.”
It looks for now like my son will land in that apprenticeship purgatory if he completes his online safety course before the spring turkey season (and wants to hunt). If so, we’ll have to get the apprentice validation and arrange another Heilman family field day.
As for my daughter, her field day culminated with a short pheasant hunt in the afternoon and another the next morning. Walking just behind her, I acted as both dog wrangler and observer.
It worked perfectly; I was able to give her directions when she needed them, as well as monitor her gun handling all along.
I’m proud to say she did an excellent job.
Our furry pheasant fanatic pointed a couple hens, which were both exciting and educational for my favorite 15-year-old. A couple running roosters also provided some thrills while narrowly denying a viable shot.
It stung to get her that close without being able to take home her first bird. But that’s just part of hunting.
And a lesson that can’t be learned online.
Roy Heilman is an outdoorsman, writer, musician, and ethnic Minnesotan. His adventures take him all over the map, but he can always be found at neveragoosechase.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.