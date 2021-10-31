With Minnesota’s firearms deer season now within reach, visions of antlers are no doubt haunting the dreams of hunters everywhere.
They may speak of something to hang on the meat pole but secretly they hope the buck of a lifetime will make all the right mistakes. On opening morning, a lucky few will see that come true.
That happened for me two years ago when God himself sent a deer through the murky dawn to pull me out of one of my most discouraging seasons. Though his left antler suffered a substantial breakage, that buck was more magnificent than any that had ever set foot in the same township as me.
I tried in vain at the time to find a taxidermist with dermestid beetles to make a European mount. My schedule didn’t line up with their hunting plans, and I wasn’t willing to drive hundreds of miles to make it work. I hacked off the skull plate, cleaned it up and released it to the black hole that is my side of the garage.
This week I rescued it and delivered it to North Star Taxidermy in Nicollet. Owner and expert taxidermist Jeff Holmin looked the 4x7 rack over and estimated it would have measured around 170 inches before the break. That was pretty cool to hear.
He offered to recreate the broken antler, but I declined. I’d hate to change the character of my unique trophy. We made plans for a classic board mount and got to talking about hunting and taxidermy.
I told him how I had to drag that buck so far that the fur rubbed off his shoulders. Holmin knows that problem well and offered a simple solution.
“Basically, it’s like getting a rug burn. But if you’ve got it on a tarp, No. 1, the tarp helps drag it. It’s almost like a toboggan. But No. 2, it protects the skin. Just a cheap two dollar tarp.”
Having been in the taxidermy business 40 years, Holmin has probably seen it all. He has lots more tips to dispense, like how hunters should treat the skulls they intend to turn into European mounts.
“The fresher it is, the better,” he said pointedly, explaining that a lot of hunters will cut the head off, set it aside and let it rot.
“You know what happens? It starts to stink … they bring it in to me. Yeah, I can still do it. But No. 1, it’s not fun. And No. 2, once they start to decay inside, they don’t turn out as well. It’s harder to get that skull white.”
Holmin described the method they use at North Star, which does not include dermestid beetles anymore.
“Basically, it’s like a steam process. We used to do the bugs. They work good in some instances, but not all. And the downside is you can never get the smell out of the antlers.”
Apparently, the beetles can clean a skull in just a couple days. But the antlers, having been in an enclosed space for even that long with rotting flesh, take on a tenacious, unpleasing odor.
I didn’t know that. He was good at describing it, too. That was approximately when I lost my appetite for the afternoon.
Last year, Holmin did almost 200 deer skulls. In his time in the business, he’s seen demand for skull mounts trade places with antler plaques.
“I used to do a couple hundred plaque mounts, like you’re doing. Slowly over time it’s transitioned to the opposite. So I do way fewer of these, and way more Europeans.”
One thing that doesn’t seem to change, however, is the demand for shoulder mounts. He reports having done around 300 last year.
But with a timeless appeal, shoulder mounts seem to come with timeless mistakes.
Bad caping jobs are well known, and Holmin does his best to fix them. He showed me an elk cape he’d been working on which came in needing considerable TLC.
Another persistent problem is decay, which is largely — if not entirely — avoidable.
“I tell people, ‘take care of it like you’re gonna take care of your meat’. It’s a good rule of thumb. If the meat’s not going to last with what you’re doing with your hide or your cape, (the hide) is not going to last. There’s a parallel there. It’s got to be taken care of with about the same method.”
Taking care to cool it fast and/or keep it cool all the way home is the key. He says the same applies to all kinds of animals, like elk, antelope and, especially, bears.
But quite predictably, not every deer hide arrives in good shape. Holmin estimates having to come up with replacement capes for about a couple dozen mounts last year.
“One in every 10, roughly, somebody ruined.”
He is sometimes able to buy capes from hunters who don’t intend to use theirs, so he is generally able to make up the difference — for a price.
Like many in the outdoor industry, Holmin has seen some push and pull in the pandemic era. He noticed a jump in people getting into the field, which is good for business.
But prices for supplies have gone up, and tanneries got behind schedule.
He says some other taxidermists sent their hides in at the end of the season and are only now getting them back.
He was able to keep up his schedule by sending hides in weekly shipments throughout the season and paying the tannery a little more. On the whole, Holmin counts the COVID years as good for business.
Overall I’d say it’s been a bonus to us.”
Despite doing hundreds of mounts a year in unpredictable times, Holmin says hunters can expect the usual timelines for the foreseeable future: 6 to 12 months for their deer shoulder mounts, 3 months to a year for birds, and 4 months or so for fish.
Pandemic aside, Holmin thinks the demand for taxidermy work has been increasing steadily over the years, saying “more people are mounting animals than before.”
He credits increased hunting travel, bigger deer through quality management, and hunters creating more man caves and spruced-up garages to hang their trophies.
As for me, I’ll be taking my antlers up north, to my de facto man cave. They’ll look good somewhere on the tongue-and-groove pine walls. There I can admire them while drinking coffee next to the crackling wood stove, dreaming of deer hunts to come.
