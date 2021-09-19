Whether you’re a bird watcher taking in the migration, deer hunter doing some pre-season scouting, or forager of any kind, you’re probably eager to get into the wilds in fall.
While you’re out there, chances are good you’ll run into something you can take home to eat. Yes, even in this drought-stricken year. Mother Nature may have thrown us some curveballs lately, but it’s far from over.
Due to persistent dry patterns, this year’s mushroom season has been a bit of a disappointment. However, one late-year mushroom that has been showing up to some extent is Chicken of the Woods (Laetiporus sulphureus).
While they probably rank low on most foragers’ delectability scales, there are some things to like about them. For one thing, “chickens” are a great mushroom for beginners. They are easy to identify and don’t have poisonous look-alikes.
There isn’t much to know: they are pored, shelf mushrooms that grow on dead or dying hardwoods, and are some shade of orange on top and yellow underneath.
Another thing that makes chicken mushrooms stand out is that just one find can be enough to fill your basket.
Be judicious with your knife, however. Younger specimens (with bright colors and round edges) are considered best; older ones will be tougher and more likely to be bug-infested.
Lastly, they don’t shrink in the cooking process as much as most mushrooms. A little can go a long way, and they actually taste somewhat like chicken.
In the nut category, black walnuts (Juglans nigra) will likely be hitting their prime in the next week or two. I was delighted on a couple recent outings to find that the walnut trees were developing an average to above-average load. Though my niece is deathly allergic to walnuts, I may gather a few this year for use in my immediate household.
Anyway, if you’re interested in stashing some away for the cold months, I’ll offer some tips.
First, the husks are easiest (and least messy) to remove while they are turning from green to black. After getting the husk off, I clean them by tossing them in a bucket of water and agitating the works with a paint mixer attachment on an electric drill.
You’ll want to dry them as fast as possible, because mold will set in quickly. A few days in direct sunlight with good air circulation can be adequate. A food dehydrator set at around 120 degrees will do the job a bit faster. Do not store in an airtight container.
The last thing you need to know is that they are notoriously tough to crack. Your hands will thank you if you have a bench vise or something else with lots of leverage.
Now, this wild fruit season has been pretty tough all around. I spent much of the summer chasing Minnesota’s cherries and plums for a writing assignment, and pickings were slim. Blueberries and juneberries were sparse, and raspberries and blackberries were pretty much a bust.
However, one champion has emerged which will probably save my entire foraging season: wild grapes.
Officially known as Riverbank grapes (Vitis riparia), they have thrived this hot, dry summer. Just about everywhere I’ve been, it seems vines are spilling over every fence.
Since we love wild grape jelly, my kids and I went out the other day and quickly gathered about 10 pounds’ worth. It was a good start.
Grapevines were hanging just about everywhere: fences, walls, hedgerows and trees of every size. They climb toward the sun, and more sun exposure seemed to correlate with more plentiful, fuller bunches of grapes.
I mentioned making jelly, and that is no accident. Before we tried it, I’d heard rumors that wild grape jelly was better than store-bought stuff.
Growing up on the side of the hill in North Mankato, grapes were all around and I tasted them a time or two. I was never impressed.
So, claims about jelly went largely unheeded. That was a mistake.
Wild grape jelly is extremely tasty and easy to make with basic canning knowledge and equipment. First you must prepare the juice. Carefully remove grapes from stems and debris. Rinse and put in a stock pot. Cover with more than enough water and bring to a simmer.
I hit them lightly with a potato masher to encourage the flavor and color to come out. It won’t take too long for the water to turn dark and smell grape-y. Cool and strain. I do multiple stages of straining in order to get clearer juice; usually that means colander, followed by mesh strainer, followed by cheesecloth. Refrigerate overnight.
Wild grapes have tartaric acid, which will taint the flavor of your juice/jelly. Overnight refrigeration will cause that acid to crystallize, which can then be removed by another fine straining. Then you are free to make jelly, or sweeten and consume as grape juice.
Either way, there are tons of recipes and methods available online. Find one that suits the amount of juice you have.
If you lack private land to forage on, or just want more territory to cover, look to state lands where foraging is allowed. You may get lucky at Wildlife Management Areas, but state parks — Minneopa, Flandrau and Sakatah — are a great bet.
Roy Heilman is an outdoorsman, writer, musician, and ethnic Minnesotan. His adventures take him all over the map, but he can always be found at neveragoosechase.com.
