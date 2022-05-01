Ah, spring.
While it ranks last with me in terms of seasons of the year, it always brings the onset of some of my favorites: fishing, camping, turkey hunting and foraging seasons.
One season that will be celebrated by no one, including me, is just as inevitable: tick season.
Minnesota is host to several species of ticks, of which three are a special concern to humans. The first, officially named the American dog tick, is common and familiar.
Most folks around these parts call them ‘wood ticks,’ and they have the potential to impart disease to human hosts. Compared to other ticks, however, the risk is relatively low.
The second, the Lone star tick, is a relative newcomer on the scene and has been documented in Minnesota (including Blue Earth and Brown counties) rather sparingly — so far. It is known to transmit several diseases to humans.
Another concerning byproduct of a Lone star tick bite is the threat of what is called alpha-gal syndrome. In short, AGS is a severe allergy to red meat, caused by the body’s reaction to the tick’s saliva.
While that sounds bad, the Lone star tick doesn’t affect nearly as many of us as the Black-legged tick. Known colloquially as the deer tick, it can be the vector for many serious diseases, including Rocky mountain spotted fever, babesiosis, ehrlichiosis, anaplasmosis and the bacteria responsible for causing Lyme disease.
Lyme disease, as you may know, is serious and estimated to infect nearly a half-million Americans annually. Paradoxically, it is widespread but not well understood.
That’s not to say it’s not well documented, however. If you begin digging for information, you can become overwhelmed with how much is out there.
However, the things everyone should understand about Lyme disease can be boiled down to an essential few. The Minnesota/Wisconsin block is one of the nation’s hotspots. Cases nationwide and locally have been increasing steadily for decades, and much of Minnesota is considered “high risk.”
Lyme disease is not easily detected and diagnosed. Not everyone gets the infamous “bull’s-eye” rash. Symptoms vary widely and usually mirror those of various other diseases (this has earned Lyme the nickname “the Great Imitator”).
Symptoms can also come and go, and tests are notoriously unreliable.
Left untreated (out of neglect or misdiagnosis), Lyme disease can progress into a chronic condition. It becomes difficult to impossible to treat, and complications include fatigue, joint pain, neurological problems, cognitive impairment and fatal heart problems.
As with many diseases, prevention of Lyme is far preferable to dealing with it after the bite. May happens to be Lyme Disease Awareness Month; what better time could there be to dig into that?
Fortunately, I know a guy who calls himself the Tick Terminator; he knows a thing or two about it.
Brian Anderson is passionate about helping people protect themselves from tick-borne diseases. He’s been educating people on the topic and giving speeches around the country for years.
His enthusiasm for what he calls “tick prevention” overflows, and his website, TheTickTerminator.com , is a good resource for learning how to discourage ticks from sticking around for dinner.
Brian’s obsession with tick prevention began years ago. He experimented with different repellents to see what worked best. To him, there is no question now: “Permethrin is the best by far. When a tick comes into contact with it, it drives the tick’s nervous system crazy.”
Permethrin is widely regarded as the best insect repellent for clothing. It retains its effectiveness for weeks and several washings. The stuff I spray on my clothes is rated for six weeks and six washings.
That’s rather efficient, especially compared to how much DEET it would take to spray all the clothing for my household of four on multi-day adventure.
Even more efficient is the stuff Brian offers on his website, which is a concentrated permethrin solution. With that, users can mix it to whatever formula suits their needs, up to 24 weeks and washings.
He reports making sales to a range of people whose occupations and lifestyles put them in tick habitat— which is just about everywhere off the pavement. That includes hunters, campers, hikers, gardeners, construction workers, lineworkers and loggers.
Since permethrin is meant for clothing and other gear, however, our skin itself is left unprotected.
What Brian recommends is applying DEET to exposed skin via sprays, lotions or wipes for total coverage. He calls that “the best one-two punch you can get. The best PPE.”
But while repelling ticks of all kinds is the best way to prevent Lyme and a host of other diseases, even the Tick Terminator acknowledges “it’s not 100%.” In the event a tick does become attached to one’s skin, it needs to be extracted properly.
“The way you take ticks off can really make a difference.”
He says to grab it right next to your skin with a fine-tipped tweezers, and pull straight up. What you shouldn’t do is grab the tick by the body, which could force more fluids out of the tick before the job is done.
Yep, that’s gross. But that transfer of fluids is exactly what we are trying to avoid in the first place.
In the absence of the proper kind of tweezers, Brian likes a little gadget called the Tick Key, for which I can also vouch. It leverages the tick by the shoulders without squeezing at all, and works even on small deer ticks.
In the event that a tick needs to be pulled from the skin, the bite site should be monitored closely, as well as any symptoms that could signal an infection.
Brian is keen to stress the importance of getting cleared by a doctor.
“Do not ever put off seeing a doctor if you have a bad tick bite. Early detection and early treatment is so, so important.”
Roy Heilman is an outdoorsman, writer, musician, and ethnic Minnesotan. His adventures take him all over the map, but he’s always home at neveragoosechase.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.