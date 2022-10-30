It’s the final countdown.
With under a week to go until Deer Season 2022, the anticipation is almost too much to take.
Soon I’ll sneak out to my stand under cover of darkness, then wait on bated breath to watch the wind blow and listen to squirrels make deer-sized rustlings in the leaves.
I tend to be a last-minute packer, but that doesn’t mean I’m sitting still. Other preparations are underway, including a few things you may find useful — or at least interesting to try.
I’ve already begun my sleep-altering routine, to lessen the blow come opening morning (even more so each subsequent day spent in pursuit of lean, free-range protein). Fortunately, my internal clock has become more malleable with age, so training has gotten easier.
The goal is to wake up comfortably at 5:30 by the end of the week, when I’ll stroll into Orange Friday to claim my free hat.
Another, equally important preparation also has to do with internal rhythms. I’ve found that eating oatmeal every morning this week does wonders for … well … clearing my schedule for the day. It eliminates one more thing that might remove me from my stand and aforementioned squirrely excitement.
Plus, one-minute oatmeal can be a quick, healthy breakfast for bleary-eyed hunters as they assemble sandwiches and snacks for their packs. In fact, it’s usually the most gourmet (and dare I say fun?) oatmeal I make all year, and may include any combination of cream, brown sugar, cinnamon, raisins, diced apples, cranberries and walnuts.
Just as my deer season tastes like oatmeal, it smells like coffee.
I am, admittedly, an adult-onset coffee drinker. I like it enough, but the pleasure derived from a dose of java doesn’t come close to what I value more: its stimulating properties.
This is especially useful when a lack of deer sightings can tempt one to give in to the urge to nap. Plus, a cup poured at just the right time can stave off the cold effectively.
Like oatmeal, deer camp coffee can provide a fun medium for shaking things up a little.
Over the last couple of years I’ve procured several implements for making coffee in camps, deer stands, ice shacks and wherever else I may find myself. A compact drip filtering device, French press, espresso maker and others have all proven to have an ideal time and place.
That espresso maker had its maiden voyage last year on our trip to Yellowstone. There was some extra time in camp one morning, so I fired it up.
I was so proud when the frothy, chocolate-colored stream began to sputter out. It looked and tasted fantastic.
The only problem was my wife was not in the least interested in trying it, leaving all 10 ounces to me.
I wish she would have told be beforehand; I would have made less. She wished the same all day when we set new speed records for the park’s hiking trails.
I’ll leave the espresso maker behind when I climb into my plastic house next Saturday. But if I don’t bring a full thermos, I’ll surely have my backpacking stove so I can whip up some instant bean juice.
A couple years ago I was introduced to Medaglia d’Oro, an “instant espresso.” It comes in a small jar, allowing you to measure it out to your liking.
One reason I like it is because it’s pretty cost effective compared to the pre-measured sleeve types (especially from that West coast coffee juggernaut). The other thing that makes it stand out is its lack of that freeze-dried aftertaste that normally plagues instant coffee.
It’s smoother than the bolt on my old Remington 700.
Speaking of smooth, there might be nothing better than Swedish egg coffee. My brother whipped some up a few years ago when we stayed in the Ulen municipal campground for the Minnesota prairie chicken hunt. I had no idea what I was in for when he mixed the grounds with a raw egg — shell and all.
But it turned out so well I devoted an old aluminum coffee pot to the cause.
The origins of Swedish egg coffee are murky, if not debated. But the consensus is that the egg clarifies the brew and removes bitterness.
I highly recommend this as a deer camp treat. It takes a little extra time, but you’ll already be saving it by making quick oats, right?
All you need is coffee, water, an egg and a vessel to simmer it all in. Proportions vary from different sources, but about 4 cups of water and 1/2 cup of grounds works for me.
Crush the egg in a bowl and mix with the grounds. Pour into boiling water, stir and simmer 3 to 5 minutes.
Dump in a half-cup of cold water and let it sit until the raft of grounds and egg sinks. Pour it off, straining if desired, and enjoy.
I’ll be doing just that next weekend. If I’m feeling ambitious, I might crack open the Grace Lutheran centennial cookbook (one of best specimens of its kind) on Thursday or Friday.
On Page 100 is the only known printing of Mary Schuldt’s Fat Emmas, which surpass any cookie or donut ever made.
Fat Emmas were the one thing I wished for most at basement potlucks of my youth. Paired with Swedish egg coffee, they could help take the sting out of not shooting the 30-point buck.
Again.
At any rate, at least I’ll be awake for it.
Roy Heilman is an outdoorsman, writer, musician, and ethnic Minnesotan. His adventures take him all over the map, but he’s always home at neveragoosechase.com.
