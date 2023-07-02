I just got home from Wyoming, and boy, are my feet tired.
No, I didn’t walk all that way. However, we did a lot of hiking on our recent family road trip.
It turned out to be the best possible way to spend our time. Camping is always good, of course, and put us in close proximity to loads of wildlife. But burning boot leather was how we saw incredible places and made the best memories.
Plus, we learned a thing or two about the last half-billion years of history — both natural and human.
Two years ago, the Bighorn Mountains were little more than a speed bump on our way to Yellowstone. The scenic, winding route between Buffalo and Ten Sleep, however, was enough to make me suspect we would do well to spend more time up there.
My instincts were correct.
After a few nights camped in the northern Black Hills last month, we hopped over to the Bighorns. U.S. Highway 14 (the same that passes through the Minnesota River valley) ushered us from dusty sagebrush to alpine meadows in a hurry. Road signs pointed out rock layers and their ages.
“We should keep an eye out for fossils,” I told the kids, on account of how the Equality State is known for such things.
As soon as we set up camp at Sibley Lake campground (one of the bigger campgrounds, at 25 sites), we started hearing about moose and deer that were frequently seen there. I had no interest
in waiting around; I was keen to get out on the trail and look for elk or moose, as well as any kind of fossil.
The first hike was to the lookout tower on nearby Black Mountain. Going was slow for our little pack of flatlanders, but we eventually made it.
The view — dozens of miles in every direction — was worth the climb.
A little below the summit was the most picturesque outhouse I’ve ever seen.
While we felt accomplished, wildlife sightings were limited to chipmunks. I started to believe we’d be lucky to see any elk or moose.
The next day we thought we’d “take it easy” by going to Steamboat Point. It’s a much shorter hike … that turned out to be even steeper. Uphill progress was not quite so labored as it was downright glacial.
The upside was that we were fully able to take in and appreciate the wildflowers on the slopes. I’ve literally never seen such a diversity of species, even in a tallgrass prairie.
And by every indication, we hit peak blooming. Lupines, balsamroots, larkspurs, shooting stars, forget-me-nots and many others accompanied us from the parking lot to the peak.
Again, the view was unrivaled, stretching from snow-covered mountains in the Cloud Peak Wilderness all the way down onto the plains.
Around the summit, the rocks looked sedimentary to me (I can’t be sure; I’m no geologist), but nary a trilobite nor primitive fish could be found. Finding such treasures started to seem a bit out of reach.
The next day we moved camp to Owen Creek, where more deer and moose were rumored to abide. Indeed, a mule deer doe and young buck orbited the campground, munching boldly within yards of us.
Nearby was an area on the map labeled “Bear Rocks.” While no trail seemed to lead directly there, I wanted to check it out.
I climbed the small hill behind the campsite to get a better view. Only about a lodgepole pine’s height above camp was an open grassy area. I no sooner started across it than a cow moose hopped up and trotted away with her calf.
The potential danger of the situation outweighed the cuteness of that calf — and thus my desire to follow them.
I retreated to my respective corner of the woods. They were still a treat to see, albeit briefly.
A couple of hours later, I led my wife and kids on an expedition to Bear Rocks. What looked like another idyllic alpine meadow turned out to be a steep, sage-choked hillside. The wind was stiff on top, and the most notable feature was a snowfield, probably 15 feet deep in the middle.
My son immediately began climbing on it and throwing snowballs. We didn’t linger long because it was so cold.
While every patch of bare ground was marked by tracks or droppings of elk, there were none to be seen. I was tempted to think we wouldn’t see any during our time in the mountains.
There was about an hour before dark when we arrived back in camp, so I suggested we drive around and look for wildlife, as is the custom in Yellowstone. My expectations weren’t high, but it was something we could do while sprinkles kept us from enjoying a campfire.
We stopped counting moose after the first 10 or so. It was silly how many there were. They appeared around practically every bend in the road. I thought one group of six were cattle when I first laid eyes on them.
Several herds of elk were out as well, but they kept their distance from the road. That, I figured, was as close as I was going to get.
The next evening, after an hours-long rainstorm, my daughter and I went out for one last rugged hike. Our goal was to approach Bear Rocks from another way. We never got there.
As we approached an open drainage on the hillside, I stopped in my tracks. A cow elk was grazing with her head down less than 100 yards away.
I showed my daughter where to stand while I crept closer through the trees. We watched the elk and another for a little while, taking pictures and exchanging smiles.
It felt like an intimate encounter with them, and will remain as one of my better memories from the trip.
The next day we drove out of the mountains, stopping on the way at Medicine Wheel National Historic Landmark, a sacred site to many western Native tribes.
It has been in use for thousands of years, and was a great component in the learning about Native history we started in the Black Hills, and continued when we got to the Buffalo Bill Center of the West the next day.
I highly recommend it.
I thought that would be the capstone of our high-elevation experience, but I was wrong. Just before finishing the mile-and-a-half hike back to the car, I spied something unusual: an impression that resembled vertebrae where one of the rocks had cleaved.
I climbed up to get a closer look. Right in front of my face, a volleyball-size feature in the rock made me do a double take.
My best guess is that it is fossilized coral, though I have yet to figure it out.
It’s still there, of course. But I walked away with several pictures, broken-in boots, and a big smile.
Roy Heilman is an outdoorsman, writer, musician, and ethnic Minnesotan. His adventures take him all over the map, but he’s always home at neveragoosechase.com.
