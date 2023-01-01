Happy New Year, dear readers.
I hope you’ve looked forward to it as much as I have. Personally, new years always encourage me to spruce up my life a little.
This time I’ve decided to order new business cards. It’s been a few years since the last batch of 500 came off the presses, and I’ve already managed to give away 78 of them at outdoor sports shows and writers conventions and things.
It surely would have been more, but I always seem to introduce myself to folks who “would take one if their pockets weren’t already so darn full.”
And you wouldn’t believe how many “don’t use email and don’t even have a phone, so no thanks, and don’t follow me or try to look me up.”
Still, I’m excited to order another 500. When that many cards show up on your doorstep, you can’t help but feel like the world is yours for the taking. After all, that’s 500 people (or even 78) who will take your card home and forget every other writer.
You can be sure you’ll never have to send any editor another email query (sophisticated term for begging).
I’m living proof, of course; in 2022 — after subtracting expenses — I made over $62.
Anyway, the time has come for something new, and my job titles could use some refreshing. Currently, my card reads, “Roy Heilman, Outdoorsman, Writer, Eagle Scout, Outhouse rchitect.”
No kidding.
At this stage in my career, I should take this opportunity to distinguish myself, and choose titles that will channel interest into areas of my expertise.
First off, I’d like to tweak that “Outdoorsman” thing. You know, make it more edgy. I thought I might like to go with Survivalist, because people eat that stuff up.
On the other hand, they always think a survivalist is someone who can wander into the woods naked in January and build a new life with only a plastic tarp, one match and a paper clip.
That certainly isn’t me.
For instance, there are only about eight weeks all year when I can step outside and not be driven batty by mosquitoes. I’m really tired of donating blood to their cause. I swear, they can smell my fear.
No self-respecting survivalist would have that problem.
I’ll have to give that one some more thought.
Moving forward, one title I think I’d like to add to my card is Photographer. That can be a lucrative field and fits naturally with writing, so I took first steps in that direction earlier this year by purchasing a new camera.
It was so exciting to take it up north the first time. Night sky viewing was exceptional, so I set my tripod down by the lake and began taking pictures of the stars. The way they reflected on the water was breathtaking.
Dollar signs stacked up in my mind as I captured image after image. And then the northern lights appeared, multiplying the splendor.
But when I got home and uploaded all the photos to my computer, everything was black — a complete failure.
At first I thought I hadn’t set the exposure time long enough, but there was not one point of light to be found in 570 photos.
Next time I’ll take the cap off the lens.
Things go a lot better in the light of day, where I can see better what I’m doing (or not doing).
That’s why wildlife photography seemed a good fit. However, nobody is in the market for photos of the rear ends of fleeing deer, no matter how well composed they may be. Neither are they interested if you have to explain that the blur in the background of the frame is the cutest chipmunk you’ve ever seen.
I guess I’ve had most success arranging gamebirds I’ve bagged for post-hunt photo shoots. After all, they’re close up and they don’t move. The results can be downright acceptable if you smooth their feathers and arrange them thoughtfully.
So for now, I’ll have to come up with something to reflect that skill set.
Another title that should bring me some renown is Pointing Dog Expert. There is nothing quite so distinguished as an upland hunter and his well-trained pointing dogs, and with 17 seasons with pointing dogs under my belt, I ought to have a thing or two to say about it.
On second thought, the grouse hunting trip I took in October with my young setter should give me pause on that one. He was pretty much a white blur until the last day, when he finally ran out of gas and acted like a perfect gentleman.
Until that point, well, there were no points — only a lot of shouting and a few frantic prayers. Sometimes I’m not sure how I manage to get him home in one piece, which is an accomplishment in itself.
One title I could add to my card that would truly show accomplishment would be Outdoor Gourmet.
Everybody loves the image of the fisherman hunkered down by a perfectly tended campfire, turning trout in the skillet with a fork. I’d love to tell the world how I can do that.
But if I were to be honest with myself, I’m not there yet.
Most of the food I pack for my adventures revolves around speed and ease of preparation. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve had peanut butter and jelly while sitting on a tailgate, picnic table or five-gallon bucket.
Washed down with jerky and Coke. Hardly the stuff of idyllic scenes.
What’s more, I usually don’t prepare anything if I don’t have to; I know every Kwik Trip within a 200-mile radius of home.
Snatching a meal there saves loads of time. The only drawback, of course, is the heartburn.
When I’ve been on the road for three or four days, fully half of my caloric intake is from liquid antacids.
Well now, with some reflection, I should be able to come up with the perfect business card to tell the world who I am. The trick, of course, will be choosing just the right words. How does this sound?
Roy Heilman, Writer, Friend of Mosquitoes, Dead Bird Stylist, Crazy Dog Wrangler, Junk Food Specialist.
You know, maybe I don’t need new business cards after all.
Plus, if I wait another year, 2023 might even clear a hundred bucks.
Roy Heilman is an outdoorsman, writer, musician, and ethnic Minnesotan. His adventures take him all over the map, but he’s always home at neveragoosechase.com.
