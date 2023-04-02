One fine Thursday not very long ago, I pulled off highway 68, excited to finally visit the famous bison herd at Minneopa State Park.
It was way overdue, if not a little embarrassing, that I waited so long to see them.
Well, I’m going to have to keep waiting. The road was closed, as it tends to be this time of year so the gravel road doesn’t sustain too much damage in the thaw.
But it also turns out I wouldn’t have been able to buy either a daily or annual park pass when I got there. Park staff wasn’t on duty in the ranger station, and payment envelopes were conspicuously absent.
Didn’t see that coming.
For years, state park visitors have been able to self-pay for passes and more through envelopes and drop boxes — even with a credit card. I’ve done it many times.
But no more, apparently.
I was greeted by a large sign which informed me I could buy a pass with my phone. It was the only option that day.
I understand that appeals to lots of folks. But as a technology holdout, I’ve become sensitive to that sort of thing (don’t get me started on stores that boast about being “cashless”).
I can’t engage in that kind of commerce without a data plan. And I know I’m not alone in that.
Our neighbor up north loves his flip phone, and is a fan of its simplicity. He’s also a military veteran and lifelong lover of the outdoors. It breaks my heart to think he might show up at a state park and be made to feel unwelcome on account of his choice of technology.
That really stuck in my craw.
I reached out to Phil Leversedge, director of the DNR’s Parks and Trails division, to understand how it came to be that, especially with extremely reduced staffing in ranger stations, the DNR would discontinue the self-pay option. Our conversation led down all-too-familiar paths of budgets, staffing and all-American vandalism.
Leversedge explained the drop boxes left rather recently: “Probably just after the first of the year.”
He estimated the self-pay option had been in use over two decades, but the boxes had become a target for theft. They even tried upgrading some to ward off vandals, to no avail.
Not only did this put cash and checks at risk, people’s credit card and other information were stolen at the same time.
“Even those (new boxes) were getting vandalized to the extent that people would physically destroy the box to get a small number of payment envelopes,” Leversedge said. “We came to the decision that the best thing to do was to move away from those self-pay boxes completely. So we’re in the process of pivoting and implementing new systems.”
Pay-by-app is apparently part of the pivot. I expressed my concern that luddites like me would be turned away, which is especially unfortunate when the DNR is making efforts to open the outdoors to as many as possible.
Leversedge explained there is another option. In the event that a park visitor does not have a vehicle permit, park staff will place a mail-in envelope on their car. Though he reported good compliance with that method, I did not see it mentioned anywhere on the various signage at the entrance.
Of course, the obvious solution would be to have park staff in the office. But that’s steadily becoming a thing of the past, it seems.
According to the DNR website, some parks have sporadic or no staffed office hours, especially in the off season. Minneopa’s are currently posted as “noon to 3 p.m., subject to staff availability,” Friday through Sunday.
For one thing, Leversedge said the tight labor market has made it tough to fill positions, especially part-time and seasonal ones.
Continued squeezes on the budget are another factor in staffing problems, he explained. While some things like garbage-hauling contracts and electricity are constant, staffing is subject to cuts.
“The thing we normally have to tighten our belt around is staffing,” he said. “Because that’s the one thing that’s most flexible. We always have to pay the bills.”
When cuts are made, park staff is still needed for things like plowing, trail maintenance, facilities maintenance, and the like. Office hours edge closer to becoming a luxury.
My pessimistic side made me wonder how far in that direction things have yet to go.
Perhaps anything that involves park staff interacting directly with the public — like equipment rentals and interpretive programs — could end up on the chopping block.
What would follow after that, I wondered. Would campgrounds eventually be closed? Restrooms? The bison road?
Since in my short visit I’d seen several cars drive up to the bison road gate, turn around and leave, I asked Leversedge how feasible it would be to pave it, so it could be open all year.
“It’s on our asset preservation list. …The DNR has a huge backlog in our capital asset needs, and that’s where this is falling victim,” he said. “We have not been able to afford paving that mile-and-a-half road. I’m guessing it’s three quarters of a million dollars to pave that road.”
That’s well beyond pocket change. So, paving the bison road is in a class of things we can’t currently pay for, like improving boat ramps and fish hatcheries, and WMA habitat maintenance.
But Leversedge wasn’t without hope.
He explained there is significant funding proposed this year, which would help the DNR with the notorious backlog: “In this session, the governor has requested a significant investment in outdoor recreation and for the department, and so the governor’s request for bonding … was $130M for statewide needs. So there is some hope for more money for the outdoors, and that would move the needle on some of our highest priority projects for sure. But the department does have a huge backlog, and it won’t take care of every project.”
In a follow-up email, he named House Files 669 and 670 specifically. At the time of this writing, both had passed from the House and were in the hands of the Senate.
I personally would like to see that funding move forward, so we don’t have to keep a list of examples called “Why We Can’t Have Nice Things.”
Unless and until state parks get a bump in funding, Leversedge had some tips for folks, to minimize impacts to their visits. A big one was to purchase state park passes ahead of time, while they’re planning their trips.
He likened it to other permitting: “You don’t wait until you’re at the lake to get your fishing license …”
That makes sense, but it will require a shift in thinking. He also said to watch park webpages for visitor alerts, for messages about office hours, facilities closures, etc.
Sounds like that’s what I’ll have to do, to ensure my next visit to Minneopa includes the far end of the bison road.
Roy Heilman is an outdoorsman, writer, musician, and ethnic Minnesotan. His adventures take him all over the map, but he’s always home at neveragoosechase.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.