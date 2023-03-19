On the third day of vacation, things had gotten tense.
It was midday, at approximately the time when two teenagers confined to 280 square feet begin to wear on each other— and their parents.
Spring break meant they’d gone north, to take a break from spring. But now they needed a break from themselves.
Mom “didn’t want to hear another word.”
Dad, ever the handyman, thought he might be able to fix things. He began to gather tools and materials in his mind.
Fresh air, exercise. Adventure, novelty. Fishing.
Not one to shy away from doing things the hard way, he cared not how primitive or labor intensive things got. A plan emerged.
He told the kids to get ready. They would be snowshoeing to a remote lake in a non-motorized wilderness area, he announced.
An almost-untouched fishery of bluegills, crappies and perch. Possibilities for new personal best catches, he said.
Though in an uncooperative mood, Brother and Sister seemed already to know that this would be better than throwing ornery barbs for the rest of the afternoon. They did not resist.
Mom was happy to stay behind and knit by the fire in blissful, unbroken silence.
After a short drive, the explorers began their journey through the boreal forest. Birches, maples, aspen, pines and firs towered overhead. Complete cloud cover colored sky and snow the same. A dearth of animal tracks made the woods feel extra empty and cold.
Unlike other outings, there was no sled to pull. Instead, backpacks held everything needed: a sonar, jiggle sticks, waxworms, ice dipper, a handful of lures. Snowshoes carried them over two feet of snow; a hand auger would bore through two feet of ice.
The kids expected every bend in trail or crest of hill to reveal the mythical honey hole. Swamps and beaver ponds raised hopes needlessly.
“Is that it?”
“Nope, keep going.”
“This is really far. I’m getting tired.”
Dad’s crummy snowshoe bindings, though aggravating, needed readjustment at perfect intervals for taking breaks. Unfortunately, breaks were also opportunities for whining.
“I’m hungry. How long is this gonna take?”
“Yeah. How much farther?”
“Don’t know. Keep going.”
At last, a short spur trail ushered them to their destination.
Upon seeing how much snow blanketed the ice, Dad grudgingly realized they would need to keep snowshoes on while they fished. It wasn’t ideal, but the kids didn’t care at all.
A hundred-yard slog got them to the first place to drill. It was a long way through snow and ice.
Confined to his snowshoes, Dad was forced into unusual contortions. Auger blades broke through to liquid water about the same time he broke a sweat.
No fish in that hole, or the one that followed. Something lurked near the bottom at the third hole, and Sister sat down to try her best. They were certainly fish, but they didn’t move fast or act too hungry.
Maybe they were crappies, Dad said, and hopefully they would change their mood soon.
He hoped desperately they would find some biters before his back gave out.
Mercifully, they were waiting in the next hole. And the one after that. Pretty soon, both kids jiggled rods and waited for bites.
Brother set the hook on the first fish, pulling it hand over hand. It was a bluegill, and small enough to be food for most other fish.
No matter, though; this was proof of concept. Until that first fish came through the ice, the kids were only going through the motions. Now they were invested.
Sister kept tabs on the sonar while Brother stared at his rod tip.
As more fish came up, they began talking more freely between them and making jokes.
The smallest fish were given unflattering nicknames before being sent back down. It became a contest to keep catching fish in order to outdo the last naming attempt.
Dad noticed how nobody was tired, hungry or bored anymore. He listened closer.
They began to pass the time between bites by making up songs and silly rhymes. Then came the impromptu storytelling.
They played and laughed and got along the way they did when they were younger.
Dad didn’t mind at all that neither kid was really fishing anymore. He walked over and “borrowed” his sonar from Sister, and sat back down on his bucket to take it all in. Then he snapped a few photos so he could remember their afternoon adventure.
About half an hour before sunset, the clouds got darker and spit rain on them intermittently. Everyone agreed at once it was a good time to scoop up the keepers and start on the long way out.
Only, it didn’t seem so long.
The return trip was quicker and much more enjoyable. The kids had a noticeable spring in their step, to the point that they kept leaving their dad in the dust.
Was it the promise of a cheese-and-cracker supper, he wondered, or could it be something more?
At any rate, he noticed how everything had changed. Positively nothing was tense, except maybe his back.
Roy Heilman is an outdoorsman, writer, musician, and ethnic Minnesotan. His adventures take him all over the map, but he’s always home at neveragoosechase.com.
