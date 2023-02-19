Walleye, northern pike and bass seasons close in a week, in case you didn’t know.
Sadly, a great many will waste the time between now and short-sleeve weather by perusing catalogs and sales floors stocked with the newest, shiniest temptations.
But I say: don’t waste a minute drooling over second-mortgage-inducing boats and other gear. Instead, here are some suggestions to make yourself busy for the next two or three months and maybe come out a little ahead.
Keep it on ice
The first thing to consider after the main ice fishing seasons close is all the opportunity we have left. I can personally attest that fishing in the sun on a 45-degree day can erase the memory of a few blizzards.
With a little creativity (and traveling), one can find plenty of excuses to keep drilling holes.
For one thing, there are far more fish species in Minnesota with continuous seasons than not. It’s a great time to add another fish to the life list.
One that has received a great deal of attention in recent years is burbot (eelpout), to the point that concerns about overharvest have spurred the DNR toward establishing a possession limit (potentially in 2024).
They have a delicious reputation, though I must admit I’ve never had the pleasure.
I would also offer tullibee and lake whitefish, which are excellent for taste and nutrition and not generally subject to undue levels of fishing pressure.
This can also be a great time to land a new personal record fish, as they put on the feed bag in the lead-up to spawning. This typically requires heading to a body of water with an extended season, which is also capable of producing a higher proportion of big fish.
One such place is Mille Lacs, whose pike grow large on abundant, high-quality forage. Anglers have until March 31 there to intersect true trophies as they ransack the weedy shallows.
Another, and probably better, destination for encounters with trophy fish is Lake of the Woods. Those willing to make the drive can fish for walleyes until April 14.
The northern pike season there doesn’t even close, which means anglers can pursue plump pike over 40 inches, so long as safe ice remains.
Stay sharp
If all your knives are in tip-top shape right now, congratulations. I think you’re in the minority of outdoors folks.
For the rest of us, this is a great time to pull out all the blades and restore them to their former glory.
If by chance you’re unclear how to go about it, one principal should help guide the process: sharpening and honing are inherently different.
Sharpening involves rather coarse treatment of blades, removing enough metal to re-create a sharp edge.
Sharpening should be needed only occasionally. Honing, on the other hand, is simply a realignment of the microscopic edge of the blade, and done rather quickly between jobs.
If your trusty knife has never been sharpened, it probably needs it. One sign is a blade which performs well only for a short time (or never really attains “sharpness,” no matter how hard you try).
True sharpening is generally done in stages, with stones or tools in gradations from “coarse” to “fine.” A three-stage treatment is typical, and if done correctly will probably take five to 10 minutes. Honing is accomplished rapidly with only the “fine” stage.
As with everything DIY, online tutorials abound.
Stock up
I learned about 20 years ago that outdoor retailers and manufacturers clean house this time of year.
While the industry thrives on the excitement that precedes the camping, fishing and hunting seasons, those who can sit on their wallets until now (or anticipate next year’s needs) can be rewarded by savings of 50% and more.
For some reason, this is especially true for clothing and camping product lines. It seems most soft goods are re-styled for each season, which means old stock has to go.
Storefront and online stores offer deals on almost all types of clothing, but steep discounts seem to land on fall and winter items like jackets, parkas, insulated bibs and pants, under layers and vests.
Select footwear will also hit rock bottom.
A general cleanout will also occur in the camping sector, but now is the best time all year to buy sleeping bags, tents and backpacks.
And while there isn’t any financial incentive to buying ammunition this time of year, waiting until August is a bad idea. Start shopping now for best chances to get what you need before next hunting seasons.
Apply yourself
On the whole, understanding and navigating other states’ systems for nonresident hunters is an uninviting, confusing quagmire. I hate to sugarcoat it like that, but you might never start if I told you the truth.
Seriously, though, coming to a working understanding of even one state’s system of preference points and hunting units and lottery procedures can amount to a part-time job.
For those who would like to venture beyond our borders, it is unavoidable.
But it’s also a good project for those twiddling their thumbs this time of year. The application period is generally in the February-May time frame, at least for nearer states like Wyoming, Colorado and Montana.
If you’re starting now from the ground floor, you’ll likely only be buying preference points until you can really get into the game. And if that’s only for one state, no big deal.
South Dakota is kind of a no-brainer for the hunter who wants to dip their toes into the nonresident hunter experience. Not only is it right next door, points were only $10 last time I checked.
Anyway, if applying to multiple states, a sensible approach is to start with the earliest deadline.
First, gain an understanding of the application process for that state. Second, put some time into learning about permit areas where access, game abundance, etc. is concerned. Third, set up your account and start applying.
In some cases, you will learn that the application pool is so large, and nonresidents are so restricted, that you won’t accrue enough points in your lifetime for some hunts.
Frankly, those states don’t seem to care, and that probably won’t change. They’ll be happy to keep collecting your fees, though.
Consider yourself warned.
Roy Heilman is an outdoorsman, writer, musician, and ethnic Minnesotan. His adventures take him all over the map, but he’s always home at neveragoosechase.com.
