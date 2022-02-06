How much is too much of a good thing?
In the case of yellow bass, we might find out.
Yellow bass (Morone mississippiensis) are a relatively new arrival in Fairmont’s chain of lakes. It is thought they were brought there by an angler who didn’t want to go to northern Iowa to catch them.
I assume they thought were somehow doing a “good thing.”
I also assume they had no idea the trouble they might have caused.
I slipped down to Fairmont one day recently to catch those yellow bass and bring some home for the table. They are known to be prolific, voracious and tasty.
And for the time being, there is no harvest limit.
After fumbling around unsuccessfully at the south end of Budd Lake a while, I joined Jon Lore, who had found a large school on the northeast side. He was pulling in “yellows” hand over fist when I arrived.
Lore, of the Blue Earth area, frequents the Fairmont chain of lakes and has made yellow bass fishing videos for his YouTube channel, G-Man’s Fishing Adventures. With experience from both sides of the Minnesota/Iowa border, he’s pretty darn good at catching them.
So, when he mentioned he was using a Hali jig tipped with eurolarvae, I dug around in my box to find one. I baited it and began my own gold mining operation. A pile of yellow bass began to grow at my feet.
Lore told me how recently as he pulled up one perch, the yellows came in to investigate and stayed for more than a half-hour.
“They will stick around if you keep them busy,” he said.
They’re highly excitable, it’s true. Once you hook one, the others are drawn by the commotion, even following that one most of the way toward the surface.
It’s not unusual for the sonar screen to show the bottom five feet of the water column swirling with activity, when just 10 seconds prior there was none. It becomes possible, then, to pick off dozens before the school moves on.
Such numbers are probably no surprise to Ryan Doorenbos, Windom area Fisheries Supervisor. When yellow bass arrived, the expectation was that they would proliferate, possibly to an unhealthy extent.
He’s been monitoring the situation as closely as he can, keeping tabs on it through netting surveys, and watching for signs of trouble in the fishery.
In what might be the best case scenario, yellow bass numbers will taper as they settle into their niche in the ecosystem. If that happens, they will continue to exhibit a variety of sizes.
If they keep exploding in numbers and growth becomes stunted, however, that will be a sign of imbalance — and trouble for the fishery as a whole.
Doorenbos said, “The positive thing is it appears that growth is still good,” adding that yellow bass are, from most recent information, still increasing in abundance. “It’s more of a monitoring thing than anything. Not that there’s anything you can do about it.”
This past year, he surveyed George Lake and sampled yellow bass at a rate of 293/gill net, up dramatically from “around 50.” Despite that, it doesn’t appear they are squeezing out any other game species.
(That’s something else he’s watching for, since yellow bass are expected to compete strongly for resources.)
“The crappie (gill net) catch on George has never been higher, and perch are still doing pretty good,” he said.
I don’t know what the fishery profile on Budd looks like right now, but I didn’t catch a single fish of another species in over an hour with Lore.
I cut myself off temporarily at around 20 yellows. Most were in the 7- to 8-inch range; a few were between 9 and 10.
Hoping to find some bigger sizes, I set off on my own to explore the west side of the lake.
A stop at my car afforded a quick lunch. It also gave me a look at what others were bringing to the access as they came off the ice.
Many had 5-gallon buckets brimming with flopping yellow bass. One group had a fish cleaning station set up in the parking lot.
The circus-like atmosphere there brought to mind the stories I’ve heard about the heydays of the North Shore, netting smelt: good-tasting fish, an unfathomable abundance, no end in sight.
It took decades for smelt to settle down after their introduction into Superior; hopefully the trajectory of yellow bass won’t be quite so long.
Once I’d trekked up the west side and located a good school, it was nonstop action for the following three hours or so. The Hali kept producing, and so did tungsten jigs like my Drop Kick jig.
And while they often swam up to meet my lure on the way down, I found one good tactic was to drop it to the bottom. If they didn’t pick it up, they would almost always nab it while I reeled slowly.
In the end, I stuffed 57 yellows into my bucket and had thrown back many more than that. It was exactly what I hoped for (though it took until well after midnight to finish cleaning them).
The bigger fillets are great for sandwiches. The smaller ones are the perfect size to batter and fry for either fish tacos or fish & chips. We’ll be enjoying them for a while.
Taking enough for several meals like that is not guaranteed, of course, though certainly possible. But in another year or so, the “wild west” days of unlimited yellow bass fishing may be curtailed.
Where enforcement is concerned, there is a potential for anglers to confuse yellow and white bass (Morone chrysops), which have a statewide limit of 30. As a result, Doorenbos expects a limit of 30 yellow bass could be established in 2023.
That will likely come as a disappointment to some who feel they have a duty to “save” the Fairmont lakes by taking as many yellow bass out as they can. However, Doorenbos says that in his talks with Iowa fishery managers, it appears that anglers have little if any impact on new, runaway yellow bass populations.
It’s more a matter of watching things play out and hoping for the best.
So while the fate of Fairmont’s lakes remains unknown, he stresses the importance of preventing the spread of yellow bass.
“Please do not move this species around. It’s illegal, and they have the tendency to act as an invasive.”
Unfortunately, that advice comes too late to save Imogene, another lake in the Fairmont area which was confirmed to have yellow bass last year. It lies east of town and is indirectly connected to the other infested lakes.
While the Fairmont chain and Imogene drain into the same creek, Doorenbos considers it “a big leap to think they swam” to Imogene. As he puts it, the appearance of yellow bass there was also “likely the result of ‘bucket stocking’.”
Looming now is the possibility for yellow bass to travel farther downstream through the Blue Earth River watershed, infesting other waterways. If that happens, the type of ecological damage they could inflict may not be fully realized for a long time.
Too little is known about them to say for sure.
As Doorenbos puts it, “We’re in uncharted territory here.”
At such a cost, it’s safe to say that’s too much of a good thing.
Roy Heilman is an outdoorsman, writer, musician, and ethnic Minnesotan. His adventures take him all over the map, but he can always be reached at neveragoosechase.com.
