MANKATO — Former Minnesota State offensive lineman Evan Heim and receiver Shane Zylstra have signed free-agent deals with NFL teams.
Heim signed with the Detroit Lions, and Zylstra signed with the Minnesota Vikings.
Heim started in all 54 of Minnesota State's games during his four-year career. He received seven All-America honors, including first-team honors in 2019.
Zylstra is Minnesota State's career leader in receptions (227), receiving yards (4,297) and touchdown catches (54). As a senior, Zylstra set program records with 81 receptions, 18 touchdown receptions and 1,676 yards receiving. Zylstra was a seven-time All-American, including a second-team selection in 2019.
Zylstra and Heim both were seniors in 2019 when Minnesota State advanced to the national championship game.
