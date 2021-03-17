MANKATO -- Mankato East's Braeden Hendel and Nate Drumm and Mankato West's Gannon Rosenfeld emerged unscathed on Wednesday, each winning a pair of matches to reach the finals of the Section 2AA Individual Wrestling Tournament at the East gym.
Some other familiar names, such as West's Damien Riewe and East's Rieley Fleming, came short as both got upset in the semifinals. Tri-City United advanced five wrestlers to the finals and Waseca pushed through four to Saturday's championship meet in Redwood Falls.
Hendel, a 152-pound senior, delivered a pin in the quarterfinals and then had to use up just about all of his six minutes before squeaking out a win in the semis. He was matched up against Zachary Voelz of Glencoe-Silver Lake in the semifinals and trailed 4-3 in the closing seconds. Hendel then completed a reversal with two seconds left for the dramatic 5-4 win.
"I was debating in my head whether to just let him go and get the escape to tie up the match and try to win in sudden death, but I decided to shoot for the ankles while keeping my feet in bounds and I got the reversal," Hendel said. "It was a tough match. You work hard all year to try to get to state and then it comes down to two seconds like that."
Although Hendel won, he's still not guaranteed a spot in the state meet. Each of the section finalists and consolation finalists still have a shot at state.
East's Drumm may be one of the more surprising entrants in the finals. The 182-pound junior, in just his second year of competitive wrestling, had 11 losses during the season but came through Saturday with a pin of St. Peter's Leighton Robb in the quarterfinals and a narrow 3-2 victory over Watertown-Mayer's Jackson Drahos in the semifinals.
For West's Rosenfeld it was a dominant day. The junior 195-pounder went in as the top seed in the tourney and proceeded to deliver consecutive pins in 1:09 and 55 seconds.
"Most of (25) wins have been by pin this year," Rosenfeld said afterward. "Only a handful haven't been by pin.
"Ever since the end of last year, when I lost 3-2 in a true-second match at the section, I've been grinding to get to state. I've been grinding in the weight room and grinding with my diet to build up my body mass. There are some big, strong guys in this weight class and you have to be prepared."
Also reaching the finals from the area are Tri-City United's Ayden Balma (106), Chris Johnson (113), Caden O'Malley (152), Brody Rud (182) and Riley O'Malley (220). Waseca's four finalists are returning state qualifier Mason Gehloff (120 pounds), Luke Osweiler (126), Oliver O'Brien (138) and Jenaro Delgado (285). O'Brien reached the finals with a couple of late takedowns against St. Peter's Harold Born for a 5-1 win.
"I wrestled him twice before and I learned from those matches," O'Brien said. "The thing is, he learned from those matches, too.
"When I got that first takedown near the end I thought I could do it. It's a good feeling to get this far but there's still a ways to go."
St. Peter has one finalist in Kole Guth at 160 pounds.
Still alive in the consolation finals are Spencer Ruedy (145) and Rieley Fleming (285) of Mankato East; Damian Riewe (152) of Mankato West; John Feeley (106) and Payton Garza (182) of Waseca; Zach Balma (120) and Marco Reyes (170) of TCU; and Evan Walter (120), Evan Hunt (132) Harold Born (138) and Nathan Pettis (285) of St. Peter.
Riewe rebounded from getting pinned in the semifinals with a 9-7 decision over Waseca's Christian Rodriguez in the consolation semifinals. Fleming came back from an 11-6 loss to Scott West's Carson Schoenbauer in the semis to upend Watertown-Mayer's Jason Fenske in 38 seconds in the consolation semifinals.
