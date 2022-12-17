MANKATO — Junior guard Michael Henderson’s athleticism produced a game-high 21 points Saturday night as Mankato West downed St. Peter 84-70 in a nonconference boys basketball game at the West gym.
Henderson registered a trio of slam dunks, while dropping through a 3-pointer to go along with a handful off close-range hoops off the dribble. Senior guard Trey Satre fired in four 3-pointers to finish with 12 points while two Scarlets — senior forward Matthew Smith and junior forward Mason DuRose — tallied 10 points apiece.
“We started off playing great defense in the first half,” Henderson said. “We were able to get our transition game going and also hit some 3-point shots. I was trying to be me and get up and down the court. Everybody can shoot the ball on this team as well as push the ball and rebound the ball, too.”
West (2-2) fell behind 4-0 when the Saints’ Tate Olson converted a twisting drive and a layup off a turnover. However, the Scarlets, which ended up connecting on 33 of 63 from the field for 52.3%, turned things around when Henderson hit two buckets in front of back-to-back 3-pointers from Satre.
After Luke Gilbertson’s three-point play tied things, the Scarlets opened up a 16-12 lead on Landon Dimler’s 10-footer.
St. Peter (0-6) reeled of nine straight points — Joshua Bosacker’s 7-footer and two free throws, along with Kaeden Guida’s left baseline triple and Olson’s two foul shots — to gain a 21-16 advantage with 6:55 left in the first half.
Bosacker led the Saints with 20 points, while Gilbertson chipped in 17 and Olson and Guida added 14 and 12 points, respectively.
“This was a nice bounceback win for us after getting beat last night (72-55 by Rohester Mayo),” Satre said. “We had our heads in the right spot, and we’re in the right spots defensively while moving the ball around well. We’re a very unselfish team and we’re always looking to get the best shots we can.“
DuRose’s six-point flurry — two close-range hoops and a putback — and sophomore guard El Staley’s three-point play off a nifty twisting fastbreak drive gave West a 30-21 lead at the 3:38 mark. Smith then closed out the half with a left-wing 3-pointer and a layup off a turnover to expand the margin to 39-23.
“We haven’t given up less than 70 points yet so I’d like to get that number down,” West coach Jeremy Drexler said. “We were super flat last night and just couldn’t knock down any shots. It was good to see us get back in the flow a little bit tonight. We want to push the ball a little bit more this year. We’re playing more guys so I was happy with the outcome.”
After Wilson Magers’ 3-pointer built the game’s largest lead at 51-28, the pesky Saints went on an 11-0 run, capped by Bosacker’s 8-foot runner with 10:44 to go.
However, Satre’s 3-pointer repelled the surge and sophomore forward Kyle Steinke followed with another long-range bomb. West finished 10 of 23 on 3-pointers, while the Saints made 26 of 59 from the field for 44%.
“I think we can build off our second-half performance going forward,” St. Peter coach Sean Keating said. “We played very hard and offensively we made some better decisions. We’re a green team after losing 80% of our scoring from last year so we’re just trying to get better every day.”
West (2-2) plays Tuesday at Faribault while St. Peter (0-6) hosts Mound-Westonka the same night.
