MADELIA — If you asked Madelia’s Luke Hennis which position he played, you’d likely hear a pause, followed by something like “where do you want me to start.”
By nature, nine-man football often requires some players to play both ways. Hennis has done this for the past three seasons. However, he has played a different position on offense in each season, and it will be changing again as a senior.
“It’s a nice challenge to be a jack of all trades,” Hennis said. “If coach thinks I can be productive somewhere else, I’m more than willing to do it.”
“That’s the kind of kid he is. If the team needs it, he’ll do it,” Madelia coach Nick Willaert said.
Hennis’ journey through the offense started as an offensive lineman his freshman season. He then made the transition to running back as a sophomore. As a junior, he played tight end.
This season, he will play a hybrid fullback role that includes a lot of blocking.
While he’s been bounced around on offense, Hennis has found a home at defensive end. He is a two-time all-district selection at the position.
Hennis, along with Kurt Lugo, Spencer Holmgren and Brad Urban, will anchor a defensive line returning all four starters. Lugo, Holmgren and Urban also return as starters on the offensive line.
“You go by way of your offensive and defensive line,” Willaert said. “You can have the best skill guys in the world, but it doesn’t matter without good line play.”
When it comes to offensive philosophy, Willaert’s offenses tend to be more run heavy. He plans to run the ball a lot again this season but hopes to do it in a variety of ways.
Junior Ramiro Zamora will be one of the major weapons. Zamora plays a hybrid receiver/running back role in the offense that should allow Willaert to get creative.
“He’s one of those kids that can take it to the house every time he touches the ball,” Willaert said. “Our job is to get him the ball as much as possible, in as many different ways as possible.”
When they aren’t running the ball, new quarterback Ethan Arndt could have a dominant receiving option in sophomore Ja’Sean Glover.
Glover, a varsity basketball player since seventh grade, was new to football as a freshman. After a year of learning the game, Glover has impressed in summer practices and could be in line for a breakout season.
“It seems like he’s come down with every ball that comes his way. He’s going to be tough to cover,” Willaert said.
The team has around 30 players, which is a decent number in nine-man. The Blackhawks will be playing in a slightly different district this fall, which will bring some unfamiliar opponents.
The section will again figure to be difficult with defending state runner-up Mountain Lake Area being the favorite.
When it comes to goals and expectations, Hennis and Willaert see no reason to get too specific. “Win this week” is a phrase each of them stressed when talking about the team’s approach.
“We don’t worry about the season as whole,” Hennis said.
“When you get to the playoffs, it’s all about how you’re playing in that moment,” Willaert said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.