MANKATO — Matthew Higgins hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Mankato MoonDogs defeated the Minnesota Mud Puppies 5-3 in a Northwoods League baseball game Friday at ISG Field.
Cole Andavolgyi's RBI single put the MoonDogs on top 1-0 in the fourth inning. In the fifth inning, Higgins had an RBI double and scored on Adrian Torres' single to make it 3-0.
Willmar scored three runs in the ninth to tie the game.
The MoonDogs (16-8) host LaCrosse on Saturday, starting at 6:35 p.m.
The Free Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.