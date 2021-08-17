MANKATO — On a cool, windy day, everything seemed normal.
Inside a warm gym, it was also normal.
On Monday, high-school athletes in Minnesota were allowed to begin practicing for football, volleyball, cross country, soccer, girls tennis and girls swimming, and the attitude around Mankato seemed to be “happy to be here” and “normal.”
“It’s definitely fun to be back out here with all the guys,” said senior Tanner Shumski, just having wrapped up some conditioning drills during a morning practice at the West football practice field. “Just seeing everyone out here, running around the field, having fun.”
Last fall season was dominated by the pandemic and safety protocols. Seasons were shortened, games were canceled, fans were limited and team-bonding events were rare.
On Monday, there were no masks, social distancing wasn’t as strict, and the focus was on improving skills, conditioning and team chemistry.
“Last year, we had to have the varsity and (junior varsity) split up, and I didn’t get to spend as much time with the younger kids as I would have liked,” West football coach J.J. Helget said. “Last year still felt good, and we did what we could.”
The Scarlets won all six games last fall, defeating section rival Chaska in the finale. But ending the season without state playoffs was disappointing.
“It was a special year, and a lot of guys stepped up and got better,” Shumski said. “But it still left a sour taste in our mouths, not getting a chance to compete for a state championship.”
The Loyola volleyball team won just one game last season, playing with a short roster of inexperienced players. Some of those players are back, making Monday’s practice go a little smoother as the younger players watched and learned.
“It’s nice to be back in the gym,” senior Paige Frutiger said. “We’re all really close, friends on and off the court.”
Some of the Loyola players competed in summer leagues, and others participated in open gyms. Frutiger hopes that helps the team improve, even though the roster is still small.
“We just need to work together as a team,” she said.
Volleyball, soccer and cross country have added a class this season, making sections smaller and increasing the odds of making it to a state tournament.
“Now we just have to win three matches to go to state, instead of four or five,” said Sam Thom, a junior on the Mankato East boys soccer team. “I think everybody is ready to do what we need to do.”
On the practice pitch at Thomas O. Anderson field, the Cougars started practice in the afternoon, taking water breaks to beat the heat, which was mitigated somewhat by a coolish breeze. Last season, East couldn’t use the field because of construction.
For now, masks aren’t required at outdoor practices, but they will be mandatory on bus rides. Teams are still waiting to hear about protocols involving locker rooms and indoor meetings areas.
But on Monday, the focus was on the practices, not protocols.
“It feels normal again,” Thom said. “It’s good to be back on our home field. It’s exciting to be back and playing again. I’m really looking forward to the year.”
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.