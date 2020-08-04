BROOKLYN CENTER — The Minnesota State High School League board of directors reached respective resolutions for fall sports at a meeting Tuesday morning.
Boys and girls soccer, girls tennis, boys and girls cross country and girls swimming and diving were each approved to begin practice on Aug. 17 as scheduled, but there will be restrictions on length of season and competition dates.
Cross country meets will be limited to a maximum of three teams, while tennis and swimming events are only to be held with two teams. The board also limited these sports to one or two competitions per week.
The board passed resolutions to move the football and volleyball seasons to the spring, after playing in the fall was voted down. However, football and volleyball practices will be permitted in the fall, although details aren't yet known.
This story will be updated later.
