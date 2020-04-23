After weeks of speculation, the decision so many hoped could be avoided has become official.
There will be no high school spring sports in 2020.
Gov. Tim Walz declared that schools would remain closed for the remainder of the current school year in a press conference Thursday. Shortly after, the Minnesota State High School League announced its decision on spring sports.
"To have it come to an abrupt end like this ... it's hard to take," Mankato Loyola activities director John Landkamer said. "Sports are the lifeblood that brings communities together."
The sting of losing a sports season will hurt all athletes in different ways, but it would be hard to find a group that COVID-19 has touched more than the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown softball team.
For many of the team's players, this isn't the first time the virus has wreaked havoc. The Bucs were in the semifinals of the Class A girls basketball tournament on March 13 when COVID-19 first came to the forefront. Their semifinal game was canceled, and they never got to find out how far they could go.
Six weeks later, Trista Hering, Kylie Pittmann, Ellie Ready, Lindsay Condon, Allison Rients, Autumn Taylor and Brielle Bartlet, all of whom play both sports, are going through the same thing again.
It's even worse for the softball team, considering the Bucs lost only one starter from a team that made the state tournament last season.
"We've had some heartbreaking losses before, but we still had control in that outcome," WEM softball coach Crystal Lamont said. "With this, there's nothing you can control. There's just no closure for them."
The situation is similar for the Mankato West softball team, which lost to Northfield in the Class AAA championship game last season.
West was in a great position to avenge that loss, returning all but one starter. The Scarlets likely would have entered the season as the top-ranked team in Class AAA.
"We had several three-, four-year starters back," West coach Don Krusemark said. "They had both the skills and the mental toughness to be as good as they wanted to be."
Many think of track and field as an individual sport, but it's a whole lot more than that for Mankato East senior Muse Abdi.
The Cougars returned most of last season's major contributors, and were looking to take care of unfinished business after a third-place finish at true team state a year ago.
"It's been the same group of guys who have been dedicated to getting work done," Abdi said of his classmates. "We made a goal last year that we were going to come back and win it all."
Abdi was also set to shine as an individual. He got a taste of the state meet last season in the Cougars' 4x100-meter relay. However, he just missed qualifying in the 110 hurdles and long jump, taking third and fourth in those events at sections, respectively (top two qualify).
While Abdi will continue track and field at Augustana next year, most won't compete at the next level. Seniors across the state will now be forced to end their athletic careers in a way that was completely unimaginable just a few months ago.
"We always talk about the bigger picture, and that sports is just a small part of what we're trying to gain," Lamont said.
"They know this is a small matter compared to lives and people's health, but that doesn't make it any less disappointing."
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.