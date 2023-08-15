The grass was soggy, but the action was lively.
The first day of fall practice for high-school sports teams was Monday, and athletes all over town were groaning, cheering and sweating.
“It’s good to see all the girls again,” said Sophia Barnacle, a senior midfielder for the Mankato East girls soccer team. “We’ve got a lot of holes to fill, and it’s good to see how much improved some of the younger girls are.”
At Thomas O. Anderson field, the Cougars were having their first workout. The two-time defending Big Nine Conference champions lost a large, and talented, class to graduation.
The Cougars made their first trip to the state tournament last season, tying in the third-place match. East was undefeated in Big Nine matches, but several of those seniors are now playing college soccer.
So the Cougars have been holding hour-long captains’ practices three days per week for the last month.
“I still think we can be good,” Barnacle said. “The younger girls have the same attitude and energy as the older girls.”
Across town, the Mankato West football team was trying to beat the rain with a morning practice. The linemen were working on one field, the defense on another and quarterback and receivers on a third practice area.
After a summer filled with conditioning, weight training and camps, the Scarlets were taking the next step toward the goal of a state championship.
“We wanted to make sure everyone was in shape,” West senior lineman Gage Schmidt said. “We push each other, and the competition makes everyone better. It’s great to be back in pads, and we’re looking forward to that first game.”
The Scarlets lost to Elk River in the state championship game last season. If they return, they will have conquered a rigorous regular-season schedule, which is a mix of old and new opponents.
In a switch to section scheduling, West will now face Chaska, Chanhassen and Waconia in the regular season, while traditional state powers Rogers and Andover are on the schedule for the first time.
“It’s good to see good competition so we know where we’re at,” Schmidt said. “We need to be ready every week, and that should help us in the playoffs.”
At Mankato Loyola, there is a new activities director and three new coaches. Sam Carlson, who has coached football, boys basketball and baseball for the Crusaders, takes over as the activities director.
Loyola grad Landon Javens is coaching the boys and girls cross country teams, Andrew Fells is the new boys soccer coach and Carrlin Meier is coaching the girls soccer team.
Nicollet has joined the Loyola/St. Clair/Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial/Madelia soccer co-op, and St. Clair has joined the Loyola and Cleveland co-op for cross country.
West also has a new girls tennis coach: Josh Prahl
East is the defending section and state champion in boys cross country, and North Mankato will host the Section 2AA cross country meet in October at Benson Park.
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.