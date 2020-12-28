High school sports are officially returning to competition, but they won't look quite the same.
According to new Minnesota Department of Health guidance released Monday, winter sports competitions can begin Jan. 14, but all hockey and basketball players must wear face coverings during games and practices.
Athletes competing in wrestling, gymnastics and swimming and diving will be allowed to remove face coverings to perform certain tasks.
Practices can begin Jan. 4 as was previously announced.
This story will be updated later.
