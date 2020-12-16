MANKATO — There will be high-school sports this winter, but it will be starting a little later than some had hoped.
"It's about what I expected," Mankato East boys basketball coach Joe Madson said. "Of course, we'd like to get started ASAP, but you have to understand the situation. We're in a tough spot (with the pandemic). We're still going to get 18 games so I'm looking forward to getting started, when we can."
On Wednesday, Gov. Tim Walz announced that high-school and youth sports will remain on pause until Jan. 4, at which time teams can begin practices.
"We need to get kids playing again," Walz said during his announcement.
However, there had been some hope that teams could begin practicing on Monday, with games beginning when schools resume the first week of January. On Nov. 18, Walz announced a pause in high-school sports, among other things, through Friday.
The Minnesota High School League board of directors voted on Dec. 3 to have a plan in place to restart winter season as soon as state restrictions were lifted. Given the governor's announcement Wednesday, the MSHSL will use Model 2, which allows practice to start on Monday, Jan. 4, with games possibly beginning on Thursday, Jan. 14. However, state guidance will be announced later with respect to resumption of games.
Mankato West girls hockey coach Shaun Reddy said he wasn't expecting practices to begin Monday, but he's happy to hear that Jan. 4 would be the starting date. Another MSHSL proposal had the practices beginning Jan. 18.
"It's exciting," Reddy said. "Hopefully, we can get going then and get the girls back on the ice. It was nice to get some good news."
The Jan. 4 starting date means an 11-week season for swimming and diving and skiing, 12-week season for wrestling and gymnastics and 13-week season for boys and girls basketball and boys and girls hockey. Each sport will feature a 30% reduction in the number of competitions, with 18 events for basketball and hockey; 16 dates/32 events for wrestling; and 11 events for gymnastics, skiing and swimming.
Madson said the frequency of games will be about the same as a normal season, which would have 26 games over 15 weeks.
"It's going to go quickly," Madson said. "Normally, we have the longest season. We're all in the same boat. These kids are young. They're used to playing two, three games in a day. I don't think this will be a big deal to them."
The schedule allows for section tournaments in late March, with the possibility of state tournaments as late as the first week of April. The MSHSL board has stated its desire to conduct state tournaments, possibly under different formats than in the past.
"I think everyone wants a state tournament," Madson said. "We know it will probably be at local schools, no fans, but it will be nice to play things out and see how it goes."
Coaches are allowed to meet virtually with players until practice begins, though they can't encourage gathering or captains' practices. There can also be no tryouts scheduled before Jan. 4.
Reddy said that his players have been working out on their own, using a hockey website for training tips.
"It's nice to see a starting date," Reddy said. "It's something to look forward to."
Organized sports activity will no longer be tied to county data or the school's learning model, which might eliminate some of the cancelations that were common during the fall season.
Under Model 2, spring sports will be allowed to start practices during the last week of March or the first week of April.
