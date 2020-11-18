MANKATO — The 2020 sports schedule has been a series of cancelations and reschedules for most high schools.
Now, there's one last push to get as many games as possible before the seasons end.
On Wednesday, Gov. Tim Walz announced that youth and high-school sports seasons would immediately pause as of midnight Friday and last until midnight Dec. 18. The executive order includes practices, group workouts, games and tournaments.
With section football games scheduled for Saturday, some schools are moving games up to Friday.
"We'll take it," Mankato East football coach Eric Davis said. "It's not ideal, with such a short turnaround, but nothing in 2020 is ideal. There's schools that have already shut down their programs so we're fortunate to get to play."
The football and volleyball seasons were originally postponed in August but reinstated in late September, with games beginning the first week of October. On Oct. 8, a limited number of spectators were allowed at indoor events.
The Mankato West football team last played on Nov. 6, winning 35-14 at Owatonna. The regular-season finale was canceled when Rochester John Marshall had some COVID-19 issues, then West received a bye in the first round of the Section 2AAAAA playoffs.
Now, the section semifinal game with Chaska will be played at 7 p.m. Friday at Todnem Field, bringing an end to both teams' season.
"Chaska has ended our season the last two years," West coach J.J. Helget said. "Chaska is a very good team, and we're excited to get out there and play. Our goals were to go 8-0 and win a section championship. Now, our goal is to go 6-0 and walk off Todnem as an undefeated team. That's the best we can do."
There had been some discussion about matching West, the second seed, against top-seed Chanhassen for a section championship game, but both schools agreed it would be best to keep the original schedule.
"We've been getting ready for Chaska all week, and my concern was that if we switched the schedule, the kids would be confused," Helget said. "When kids are confused, that's when they get hurt. It was a safety issue, and I think both sides agreed we should play the schedule as it was."
The East football team defeated New Ulm 58-0 in the Section 2AAAA quarterfinals on Tuesday and were supposed to advance to play at No. 1-seeded Hutchinson on Saturday. That game will now be played Friday.
The Cougars normally wouldn't play another game in just three days, but these aren't normal times.
"The guys are still recovering," Davis said. "It's usually a 48-hour process so today was a film day, and (Thursday) will be a walk-through. We won't get any practice so there's been a lot of mental work the last two days."
St. Clair/Loyola, which upset Norwood Young America 34-24 on Tuesday, was scheduled to play at top-seeded Blue Earth Area in the Section 2AA semifinals.
But the section has pushed its games to Friday, with St. Clair/Loyola, the fifth seed, playing at third-seeded Medford at 7 p.m. Friday. No. 2 Maple River will play at No. 1 Blue Earth in the section championship game.
Other sections have also moved season-ending games up to Friday, with the top seeds playing each other for a section championship.
The West volleyball team was in quarantine the first time it was supposed to play East in late October, but the teams will meet at East on Thursday. Another East-West game scheduled for Tuesday will be canceled.
Since this will be the last game of the season for both teams, East coach Dan Blasl said he invited West to participate in Senior Night events on Thursday.
"It's unfortunate, very disappointing (to end the season abruptly)," East senior volleyball player Ellen Witte said. "We were 8-3, had a six-game winning streak, and we were really excited about sections because we have the team to compete. But we're also thankful for what we did get because we didn't think there would be any games at all.
"But we need to take a break so that everything can recover and cases will go down. Hopefully, we'll be able to come back with winter sports and spring sports and we can play those seasons."
Witte said that because West also has a good record at 7-3, with the usual intensity of the crosstown rivalry, Thursday's match is a good way to end the season.
"Our team has worked so hard in games and practices, and this was the year we've been building for," Witte said. "If the season has to end, playing West is the best way to do that. It's been a rewarding season, and we're thankful to have any game and make some senior memories."
On Oct. 1, the Minnesota State High School League announced delays to the winter sports, with practice beginning Nov. 23 for boys hockey and boys basketball; Nov. 30 for Alpine and Nordic skiing, wrestling, boys swimming and diving and girls hockey; and Dec. 7 for gymnastics and girls basketball.
Those dates will now be pushed back until late December, at the earliest.
