Ian Scheid admits that when he was a young hockey player he’d “always lollygag up the ice.”
His dad, Jim, quickly put a stop to that.
“He always harped on me to get up in the play,” said Scheid, a senior defenseman for the Minnesota State men’s hockey team. “I think that contributed to my offensive side.”
Indeed, Scheid has consistently put up points from the blue line, racking up 75 points, including 22 goals, since he arrived in Mankato in the fall of 2016.
Jim Scheid died in in the summer of 2015 at age 57 after a long battle with cancer. Ian, the youngest of his and his wife Sandy’s three sons, was about to embark on his second season of junior hockey at the time, so Jim never got to see Ian put his offensive skills to work in a college rink.
“Pretty much the main advice he gave me was, ‘Work hard. You’re never given anything so you have to work for everything,’” Ian said. “He walked on at Madison, so he told me stories about that and how hard it is and how much you have to work to get what you want in life.”
If you look closely at one of Ian Scheid’s hockey sticks, you’ll see a piece of white tape wrapped around the shaft. In marker is written the number 23 and the word “Slip.”
It’s a small, personal tribute to his dad. Jim Scheid wore jersey number 23 at Wisconsin, playing from 1976 to 1980, and “Slip” was his nickname there.
“Because he was slippery in the corners,” Ian said. “He always came out with the puck.”
Ian is a Coon Rapids native and graduated from Blaine High School. His dad was an elementary school physical education teacher in Blaine.
Jim Scheid grew up in Rochester and was a standout athlete at Rochester John Marshall High School in the mid-1970s. Besides hockey, he also played baseball at Wisconsin.
Before he died, friends worked to get the warming house near the outdoor skating rink at Rochester’s Allendale Park dedicated to him.
“He and all his buddies were always at those rinks,” Ian said. “Before he passed, his big joke (about the warming house dedication) was, he was very thankful and it was very nice, ‘but I never spent any time in there.’ He was always on the rink. He was a rink rat.”
Ian is the youngest of three Scheid brothers, The middle son, Eric, played college hockey at Penn State. The oldest, Tony, didn’t play college hockey but graduated from Minnesota State and is a now teacher in Waseca.
“We spent a lot of time out at the rinks,” Ian said, “and, growing up, our dad always built one in our backyard, so it was nice.”
Scheid has put in plenty of ice time at Minnesota State the last three-plus years.
He has not missed a game since he arrived, playing in 121 games. He put up 24 points as a freshman, 26 as a sophomore and 25 as a junior, earning an All-WCHA Rookie Team spot his first season and Third Team honors the next two years.
He now ranks 11th on MSU’s career scoring list for defensemen and has followed a long line of high-scoring Maverick blueliners.
By comparison, Daniel Brickley had 77 points in his three seasons, and Casey Nelson had 60 in his three. Both left MSU before their senior seasons to sign NHL contracts. Zach Palmquist finished his four-year career with 96 points and had 67 after three seasons.
Among current WCHA defensemen, only Northern Michigan senior Philip Beaulieu and Bowling Green senior Alec Rauhauser enter the season with more points than Scheid at 96 and 87, respectively.
“He’s consistently looking to get better,” Mavericks coach Mike Hastings said, “whether that’s playing faster or being more responsible. His all-around game is improving, mentally and physically. You can see him stepping into his senior year and saying, ‘I need to contribute as much as I can,’ and I’m talking about all aspects of his game.”
Undrafted, Scheid attended the Ottawa Senators development camp in 2018. This past summer, he participated in Da Beauty League in Edina, a summer league of NHL players and prospects, playing on the championship team.
“I focused on a lot of things this summer,” Schied said. “I wanted to get better at every area of my game. I focused on shooting pucks, stick handling. I was (in Mankato) for both summer sessions to work out with our strength coach.”
While Scheid aspires to play professional hockey, his focus now is on the Mavericks and helping them get to a place his dad got to more than 40 years ago.
At Wisconsin, Jim Scheid was part of two Frozen Four teams. During his first season, 1976-77, he played in just seven games, but the Badgers won the national championship, defeating Michigan in Detroit.
Ian Scheid hopes there’s a parallel in his final season of college hockey playing for the No. 3 team in the country, as this year’s Frozen Four also will be in Detroit.
