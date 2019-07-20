This past Sunday found pup, Cash and me plying East Jefferson lake’s weedy shorelines for bass and pike. We arrived at the public access long before even a sliver of sunrise light knifed above the cloudless eastern horizon.
The wind was dead calm, not a leaf rustled and the air was full of humidity, a result of the torrential rain falls that had saturated everything. The conditions, although not comfortable, were ideal for luring bass out with the jumbo artificial mouse lures that I planned to work atop their thickly weeded haunts.
My go-to game plan usually involves running to a pre-scouted location on the lake, fishing the cover hard then running fast to the next area on my bass checklist. However, one look at the newly planted sign posted near the dock threw that scheme into low gear. Two words stood out that cause many anglers to quickly relocate their angling efforts to different water: No wake.
It seems that almost every lake in water-ridden Le Sueur county was under a sheriffs no wake restriction. Looking around, I realized the water was far higher than I’d ever seen it. Water was encroaching on the gravel parking lot and many docks were either submerged or barely above the water line. It seemed to me that the lake was a good 3, if not 4 vertical feet above normal July stage.
No wake rules are put in place to keep rampant erosion at bay, which can be severe when fast-moving wakes from speeding watercraft slam repeatedly into shoreline structure. The rule is simple- boaters can only operate their crafts at a speed which allows positive steerage, normally about 5 mph. Not a great ingredient for run-and-gun bass fishermen.
To some, all the accumulated water creates angling areas that were previously un-fishable. To me, all that extra water seems to spread the bass out and sometimes slow action to a crawl. The lake conditions we’re faced with now are the antithesis to what we dealt with back in 1987-1989.
Those years saw months of sky-high temperatures, and nearly zero rainfall. It was a full-on drought that brought the Minnesota river to a trickle and dropped lake levels so severely that one enterprising farmer planted a bean crop in a dried-up bay on West Jefferson lake. Madison lake’s so-called “Grassy Island” was high and dry, the entire bay to its west reduced to a mere rivulet.
Amazingly, it was one of the best angling years my fishing pals and I ever experienced. The fish were concentrated in tell-tale pockets, and despite the prolonged extreme heat, every outing was productive- if you could get to the fish.
In those days, I drove an off-road built Toyota truck that was adorned with large, mudder tires and an engine that could practically breathe under water. It came in handy one morning when my frequent bowfishing partner, Paul Ziegler and I arrived at the German Lake access and found the nearest water to be 100 yards from the base of the concrete launch ramp.
Unfazed, we piloted the Toyota out to the water and continued on until enough depth was reached so that we could drag the boat off the trailer. Launching was difficult compared to how effortless it is in the high water we have now. But, the fishing was better, and once afloat, you could travel at high speed, albeit while watching for underwater obstructions.
High water effects more than shorelines and fishermen, though. It also can have an adverse effect on nesting birds.
I love to photograph common loons and do so from nesting season to late fall when young loons take their initial practice flights while preparing for their first migrations. Despite all the precipitation, I’ve made enough trips to loon waters to see just how the high water changed their nesting habits.
Early in the season, I marked many loon nests and then returned often to check their viability. The loons that chose higher nesting platforms successfully hatched chicks while the others, fully over half of the remaining birds didn’t as the rising waters swallowed up both nests and eggs.
I’ve been asked many times if loons will nest again after non-viable hatches or loss of eggs due to high water. I knew that loons and other water birds have been observed re-nesting, but I’d never seen it for myself until this year.
July 5th found me on an overcrowded lake looking for loons and feeling like it was a fool’s errand with all the holiday boat traffic. To my surprise, I located not only several loon families that had hatched chicks a full month before, but 2 more pairs that had built new nests and were caring for chicks that couldn’t have been more than a day or 2 old.
These late hatching chicks will extend my photography into October, well after their June born cousins leave on their first migrations in September.
This summers incessant rain and high water have made living difficult for lakeshore residents, anglers, and nesting birds. Somehow, the knowledge that Minnesota’s loons have adapted and overcome the summer’s harsh conditions makes it easier to see that better days are ahead.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.