Admittedly, Akito Hirose isn’t one of the more boisterous personalities on the Minnesota State men’s hockey team.
His constant grin and dry sense of humor are staples in the building, but Hirose isn’t one of the guys you’re going to hear down the hallway.
Since the Mavericks returned from the holiday break, he’s letting his play do the talking.
“(MSU coach Mike Hastings) talked to me a couple times about just me focusing personally on my dailies more. Not just for even this year, but for the future,” Hirose said. “After that break at Christmas, I just kind of dialed in a little bit and was more attentive to what I was doing on a daily basis.
“Just kind of stacked some days on top of each other, and then I was just building to where I am right now.”
After entering the second half with no goals, Hirose has now scored in three straight games, and has eight points in six games since the start of the second half.
He scored the overtime winner in Game 1 against Lake Superior State last weekend, and earned CCHA Defender of the Week honors for his performance.
“I’ve just got to work on my celebrations a little bit,” Hirose said with a laugh. “I’ve got nothing right now.”
Hirose is now tied with three-year roommate and defensive partner Jake Livingstone (5-18—23) for the team lead with 18 assists, and is third on the Mavericks with 21 points (3-18—21).
Hirose insists that there isn’t a white board keeping track of their points race anywhere, but he’s now only two points behind the reigning CCHA Defenseman of the Year.
“I don’t want to let him know too early. Once I get a little bit closer then I might bring it up,” Hirose said with a smile. “I’m more hunting down David Silye for the goal lead on the team. That’s what I’m going for.”
Hirose has always had a special offensive game.
He finished with 51 points in 57 games his final season in juniors and tallied 15 points his freshman year at MSU en route to earning WCHA Rookie of the Year honors. Last season, he recorded 26 points in 38 games.
He’s captained MSU’s top power play for the better part of three years, and has always been one of Hastings’ first choices to play in three-on-three overtimes due to his skating prowess, vision and passing ability.
That stuff has been on display this month, but it’s not what’s caused Hastings to refer to Hirose as an “everydayer” multiple time in the last week, a term he rarely uses to describe players.
With a relatively inexperienced and banged up defensive core around him, Hirose has elevated his preparation and play to an even higher level at a time the Mavericks desperately needed it.
“The thing that I’m most impressed about — he’s killing penalties at an elite level now for us. He’s defending at a much better intensity,” Hastings said. “You combine that with a guy that can think that way, see the game that way, all the sudden, you get a pretty special player.
“That’s the way he’s playing right now.”
Five things to know
The No. 14 Mavericks (16-9-1, 11-6-1 in CCHA) will travel to Ferris State (10-11-3, 7-7-2) for a CCHA series on Friday (6:07 p.m.) and Saturday (5:07 p.m.) at Robert L. Ewigleben Ice Arena.
Both games can be heard on KTOE AM-1420.
Here are five things to know about the matchup:
1. Sowder update: MSU senior forward Lucas Sowder, who hasn’t played since Dec. 3, is still recovering from a minor procedure. Hastings said Sowder isn’t traveling with the team to Ferris State this weekend and likely won’t play next weekend against St. Thomas. MSU has an off week following the St. Thomas series.
“He is getting better, he is progressing,” Hastings said. “I would say it’s a stretch to say that we would see him prior to that off week.”
2. Solving Ferris: The Bulldogs came to Mankato and swept MSU Dec. 2-3, winning a pair of tight games 2-1 and 3-2, respectively. Ferris made things difficult for the Mavericks offensively, keeping them out of good scoring areas and blocking 47 shots in the series.
“I thought the commitment level of Ferris State the last time they were in our building was greater than our’s in that aspect of the game,” Hastings said of the Bulldogs’ willingness to defend. “They don’t give you many opportunities from a forechecking standpoint.”
3. The state of MSU: The Mavericks have opened the second half of the season on a six-game winning streak, sweeping Northern Michigan, Arizona State and Lake Superior State. MSU is now 14th in the PairWise rankings after entering the second half in 24th. The Mavericks allow 2.19 goals per game, which is tied for fifth in Division I. They rank 15th in scoring at 3.23 goals per game, while the power play ranks fifth in the country at 25.93%.
4. Scouting the Bulldogs: Ferris has two nonconference losses to Western Michigan on its resume, as well as losses to Canisius and Miami (Ohio). The Bulldogs have beaten Michigan State and Canisius once, and have a tie with Miami (Ohio). Stepan Pokorny (6-11—17) leads Ferris with 17 points. Goaltender Noah Giesbrecht is tied for sixth in Division I with a save percentage of .927.
5. Women at Ohio State: The Minnesota State women’s hockey team (13-13, 7-13 in WCHA) plays at No. 1 Ohio State on Friday (5 p.m.) and Saturday (2 p.m.). The Mavericks had a six-game winning streak snapped last weekend, falling 2-1 and 6-0 at Wisconsin. Earlier this season, the Mavericks nearly beat Ohio State twice, losing 2-1 and 5-4. In the 5-4 loss, MSU had a 4-2 third-period lead but couldn’t quite hold on.
