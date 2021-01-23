Last season, the Minnesota State men’s hockey team was one of the best defensive teams in the nation, surrendering only 1.47 goals per game.
However, two stalwarts on that team’s defensive core — Ian Scheid and Edwin Hookenson, were set to graduate, and junior Conner Mackey was almost certain to leave school a year early to begin his professional career.
That meant returning players like Riese Zmolek and Jack McNeely were going to have to step up, which they’ve done. It also meant there needed to be some external help.
Enter Akito Hirose and Jake Livingstone, both of whom came to the Mavericks after standout careers in the British Columbia Hockey League. Nine games into the season, the Mavericks are only surrendering 1.11 goals per game, and Hirose and Livingstone have been a huge part of that, consistently playing as top-four defensemen.
“These guys came in prepared ... it’s not as easy as they’ve made it look. That transition is very difficult,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said. “You’ve got the physical, the mental, the combination of balancing school with the expectations. They’ve handled it unlike freshmen.”
Both players knew that given their age, 21, and the Mavericks’ need, there would be an opportunity to play early. While that was enticing, both knew they would have to earn it, a challenge they each embraced.
“When I was being recruited, talking to coach, he emphasized big on how you’ve got to earn your opportunity,” Livingstone said. “I just liked that ... he didn’t say I’ll guarantee you this, I’ll guarantee you that.”
Added Hirose: “When you see guys like that go out, you see a big role ... you always want to be the guy to step up and cherish that opportunity.”
Last season in the BCHL, Hirose and Livingstone were first and second in points among defensemen, respectively, with Hirose being named the league’s top defenseman.
Hirose, who’s listed at 6-foot, 170 pounds, converted to defense from center about four years ago, and it’s easy to see the forward-like offensive tools in his game. An effortless skater with great hockey sense, Hirose has arguably been MSU’s best player on the power play, routinely quarterbacking one of the units. He’s got a goal and six assists in nine games.
“With the puck, he’s just deceptive. He makes the plays, he moves his feet well, he just sees the game really well,” Livingstone said of Hirose. “On the power play ... there’s a couple times where the team’s scored, and you know that doesn’t happen without him out there.”
Livingstone has two goals and an assist through nine games, and has more of a traditional defenseman’s body at 6-foot-4, 205 pounds. Hastings likes Livingstone’s size, but doesn’t want to pigeonhole him because of it.
“He plays smaller than he is ... he can play any type of game you want to play,” Hastings said. “You want to play a physical, in-your-face type of game, he’s comfortable and can be successful. If you want to get out and just have to make decisions quickly, distribute a puck, shoot a puck, he can play that game, also.”
While Livingstone and Hirose continue to grow together on the ice, they’re becoming quite the friends away from the rink.
They got to know each other through a mutual friend before arriving in Mankato, and once they both decided to go to the same school, it seemed like a logical fit — why not be roommates?
So amid a pandemic, with nothing to do, the two are rarely apart, whether it’s going to practice or playing cards and video games in their dorm room.
“It’s fun, we get the most out of our days,” Livingstone said. “We try to do our homework, get our school work done ... we keep our minds pretty busy with practice and everything. ... Wouldn’t want anybody else to be my roommate, that’s for sure.”
Five things to know
The No. 2 Mavericks (7-1-1) host Ferris State in a WCHA series on Saturday and Sunday.
Here are five things to know about the matchup.
1. Special teams clicking: The MSU power play is 10 for 34 (29.4%), which ranks second in the nation, while the penalty kill is at 90.9%, which is fourth.
2. Finding a rhythm: Back-to-backs have eluded the Mavericks for much of the season due to schedule changes, as the team had played only three prior to last weekend’s sweep of Lake Superior State. Because of that, the team’s fitness had been lacking on the second night, something that appeared to change in Saturday’s 6-2 win over the Lakers.
“That’s been a struggle for us ... trying to find energy on Saturday or second games,” Hastings said. “I thought we did a really good job of that this weekend, it was a step for us. ... We found a way to be better on a Saturday than we were on Friday.”
3. Home games — finally: Those schedule changes have also robbed MSU of home games. Of the team’s nine games, only two have been played at home, something that should change. MSU is scheduled to host the Bulldogs Saturday and Sunday, Alabama-Huntsville on Jan. 28-29 and Bowling Green on Feb. 5-6.
4. The state of MSU: The Mavericks are coming off a dominant sweep of the Lakers, who were 6-1-3 coming into the series. While the weekend included great individual performances from typical producers like Dryden McKay and Cade Borchardt, the line of Dallas Gerads-Sam Morton-Ryan Sandelin also combined for five points Saturday. In four WCHA games, the Mavericks have outscored their opponents 18-2.
5. Scouting the Bulldogs: Ferris State (1-8, 0-4) had its WCHA series with Michigan Tech postponed last weekend due to positive results within the Huskies’ program. Instead, the Bulldogs won their first game of the season over Trine. In nine games, the Bulldogs have scored 27 goals and surrendered 52.
