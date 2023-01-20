MANKATO — Akito Hirose scored the game-winning goal in overtime for the Minnesota State men's hockey team in a 3-2 CCHA victory in front of 4,637 fans at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
MSU got on the board first when Christian Fitzgerald scored at 5:01 of the second period. Tassy won a puck battle below the goal line after an aggressive forecheck and fed to it to Fitzgerald for a point-blank look in the slot.
The Lakers tied it at 16:13 of the second on a centering pass from behind the net that went in off MSU defenseman Mason Wheeler's skate.
Ryan Sandelin made it 2-1 with a power-play goal at 8:48 of the third, but the Lakers tied it 13:28.
MSU controlled the puck for the majority of overtime until Hirose scored at 2:17. Brendan Furry and Ryan Sandelin each got assists.
Shots on goal favored MSU 37-17. Keenan Rancier made 15 saves to get his ninth win of the season.
The Mavericks (15-9-1, 10-6-1 in CCHA) will finish their series with the Lakers at 6:07 p.m. Saturday at the Event Center.
