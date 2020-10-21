The blows just keep coming.
In a press release Wednesday, the Minnesota Wild and Fox Sports North announced that Hockey Day Minnesota 2021 in Mankato was officially postponed.
Mankato will instead host the event in 2022.
"The Local Organizing Committee is grateful for the outpouring of support from the Greater Mankato Area and the overwhelming enthusiasm to continue driving forward as the host community for Hockey Day Minnesota in 2022," said Hockey Day Minnesota 2022 event co-chair David Wittenberg. "We would also like to thank the Minnesota Wild and FOX Sports North for their support of our plans for Hockey Day Minnesota, and giving us the opportunity to fulfill this vision in the Greater Mankato Community in 2022."
