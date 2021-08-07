MANKATO —The wait is finally over.
After about 17 months that included a postponement due to the pandemic, Hockey Day Minnesota 2022, which will be in Mankato, has finally taken shape.
The matchups and participants were announced in a ceremony Saturday at Vetter Stone Amphitheater, with representatives from each participating team in attendance to be part of the announcement.
The week-long festivities will run from Jan. 16-23, with the actual “Hockey Day” taking place Jan. 22. Games will be played on an outdoor sheet of ice at Minnesota State’s Blakeslee Stadium.
“I think it’s just really awesome for our community to be able to showcase what Mankato has on both sides of town and in our youth program,” Mankato East/Loyola girls hockey coach Amber Prange said. “I think everybody’s really excited about it.”
The high-school slate will start Jan. 19 with the Mankato East/Loyola and Mankato West girls playing at 7 p.m. The East/Loyola and West boys will play at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 21.
On Jan. 22, the Edina and Andover girls will start the action at 9:30 a.m., followed by the Prior Lake and East Grand Forks boys at 1 p.m. The MSU men will then play St. Thomas at 4:30 p.m.
The MSU women will take on St. Thomas at 2 p.m. on Jan. 23.
Other local youth, adult and alumni games will also be played on the outdoor sheet at various points during the week, allowing everyone a chance to get in on the fun.
“Coming from a hockey culture like Hermantown, we were kind of raised on the outdoor rinks ... our secret up there is playing outside hockey,” MSU defenseman Wyatt Aamodt said. “It’s awesome to see this opportunity coming to the southern Minnesota area. I think it’s going to be great to get more kids involved, and I’m happy to see the youth programs getting to participate out here as well.”
Mankato will be the first southern Minnesota town to host the event, a huge point of pride for members of the local hockey community.
“I grew up watching it ... it’s nice to have everyone come here for once to show off our town a little bit,” Mankato West forward Gavin Brunmeier said with a laugh. “Hopefully we can put on a show for people.”
