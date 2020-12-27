MANKATO — Minnesota State football coach Todd Hoffner would like to play some NCAA-sanctioned games this spring, with winners and losers and statistics.
But he’ll take anything he gets for his team, which has gone more than a year without playing a game.
“These kids just want to play games,” Hoffner said. “Nobody wants to lift weights for 18 months and not play. They just want to play the sport they love.”
Earlier this week marked one year since Minnesota State played in the national championship game. Since then, the spring practice session and the 2020 season were canceled because of the pandemic and replaced with some practices in the fall.
Hoffner said there might be some “competitive opportunities” for the football team this spring, perhaps starting with some scrimmages in the sports bubble and ending up with games in March and April, though they may be held at neutral sites in between universities because teams don’t want to travel as much and can’t have overnight stays.
Hoffner said Bemidji State, Minnesota Duluth, Northern State, Morningside and Grand View have expressed interest in some competition.
The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference has approved such spring competitions for the fall sports, but it’s up to each institution to decide if scrimmages and games are allowed.
“We’ve had some substantial losses (to graduation) over the last two years,” Hoffner said. “We have a lot of up-and-comers; more than half of our two-deep has never been a starter at Minnesota State. These games will allow our student-athletes to get some valuable experience. Our goal is to win a national championship, and we’ll take the necessary steps to make that happen in 2021. Spring scrimmages and games will be important steps for our team.”
Players will be subject to coronavirus testing three times per week, as is the case with all of Minnesota State’s teams. That won’t change unless the NCAA, or state government, changes its safety protocols.
Hoffner said it’s important that the Northern Sun gets its winter seasons started on Jan. 2 because everything else for fall and spring sports will follow. He said that players are excited to participate in any spring competitions.
“We’re 100% committed to competing this spring,” Hoffner said. “They just want to get out there and compete.”
Some veterans, who would have played last season, won’t be around this spring. Defensive end Brayden Thomas has transferred to North Dakota State. Quarterback J.D. Ekowa has graduated and will not take classes during the spring semester, though he plans to return in the fall. That means the four quarterbacks on the roster have zero college game experience, unless a transfer shows up before the start of spring semester.
Others, such as running back Justin Taormina and safeties Cole Schroedermeier and Cade Johnson, have also graduated, and Hoffner said they would be welcomed back if they decide to return in the fall.
“You can’t replace game experience,” Hoffner said. “Game experience is No. 1 for development. Next is scrimmages, then practice, then weightlifting. But it takes a lot to be able to get this many young men on a football field, competing with other teams.”
