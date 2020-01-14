The Free Press
MANKATO — Minnesota State football coach Todd Hoffner was named NCAA Division II National Coach of the Year by the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) on Tuesday.
In his 10th season with the Mavericks, Hoffner guided the Mavericks to a 14-1 record. Minnesota State’s only loss was in the national championship game.
The 14 victories tied the team record set in 2014 when Minnesota State also finished as the nation’s runner-up. The 2019 season was the sixth in which the Mavericks won at least 10 games under Hoffner.
The Mavericks rewrote the record books, setting single-season marks for points scored (712), rushing yards (4,246), rushing attempts (713), rushing touchdowns (59), total offense (7,766) and all-purpose yards (9,063).
Four players earned All-American honors: linebacker Alex Goettl, running back Nate Gunn, offensive lineman Evan Heim and wide receiver Shane Zylstra. The Mavericks also had seven first-team All-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference picks and 15 All-NSIC players in all.
Hoffner, who was named AFCA Region 5 Coach of the Year for the third time, has a career record of 106-22 (.828) at Minnesota State. He’s the second coach in program history to rack up 100 victories and needs two wins to catch Dan Runkle for most victories at MSU.
