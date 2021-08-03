MANKATO — It’s been three months since Mara Hoffner died, but her father Todd, the football coach at Minnesota State, said that his family struggles every day with the loss.
“Near the top of the most miserable of all human experiences is to suffer the death of a child,” Hoffner said. “Every parent I know would trade places in a minute. All family deaths hurt, but to see a young life cut short just tears your heart out.”
Mara died on May 2. She would have turned 14 on Tuesday.
The family has decided to take the money received since Mara’s death and donate it to organizations that she participated in.
“People have been so gracious and supportive,” Hoffner said. “Hopefully, it can help people that have to deal with similar circumstances.
Mara competed in gymnastics so a $1,000 donation was made to Connecting Kids at K&G Gymnastics, through the United Way, to give others an opportunity to participate in the sport.
The same amount was donated to Prairie Winds Middle School for suicide prevention training and literature to raise awareness of mental health issues. Another $1,000 was donated to the Mankato East diving program, where Mara also competed.
Hoffner said that the purpose of these donations is to pay forward the generosity of family, friends and community. He hopes to make these donations annually.
“It’s been really hard,” Hoffner said. “Every day, it’s the first thing you think about in the morning and the last thing you think about at night. People say you belong to a club that you never want to be part of. With her birthday coming up, that’s going to be really hard, but giving back and helping others is very important.”
