MANKATO — Jordan Hogue just keeps going faster, and he doesn’t think he’s done.
“At the beginning of the season, I wasn’t going that fast,” the Mankato East/Loyola junior said. “I’m way, way faster now.”
The Class A boys swimming and diving meet will be held Thursday through Saturday at the University of Minnesota, with strong contingents from both East/Loyola and Mankato West.
Last season, the Cougars placed fourth at the state meet, the best finish in program history.
“I’m hoping we can get in the top three, but it will be tough,” Hogue said.
Hogue set two team records at the section meet Saturday, earning Swimmer of the Meet honors. Hogue won the 100-yard freestyle in 47.01 and 100 backstroke in 51.49, taking more than one second off of his previous best times in both events.
Hogue finished 16th in the 100 backstroke at the state meet last season and is seeded second this time. He’s seeded third in the 100 freestyle.
“It felt really good to cut that much time, and I’m not even fully tapered yet,” he said. “I feel great.”
Elliot Bartell will be competing in the 100 butterfly and 50 freestyle. He placed eighth in the 100 butterfly and 10th in the 50 freestyle at last season’s state meet.
Nick Brauer returns to the state meet in the 100 freestyle and 200 freestyle, finishing 13th and 12th, respectively, in those events last year.
Hogue also teamed up with Brauer, Bartell and Isaac Luethmers to break the team record in the 400 freestyle relay at the section meet, winning in 3:15.79.
The 200 medley relay team of Hogue, Kaleb Kim, Bartell and Brauer also will compete at the state meet, as will the 200 freestyle relay team of Kim, Aaron Caflisch, Isaiah Anderson and Luethmers.
Cole Javens will compete in diving on Thursday.
West will have three relays competing at the state meet.
Sullivan Jacobs, Daxter Bosch, Elijah Burg and Jason Taylor qualified in the 200 freestyle relay, and Taylor, Burg, Ethan Bartell and Ephraim Staley qualified in the 400 freestyle relay.
Bartell, Jacobs, Staley and Bosch will compete in the 200 medley relay.
Jacobs returns to the state meet in the 100 breaststroke, where he finished 11th last season. Ethan Bartell advanced to the state meet in the 100 butterfly and sixth in the 100 backstroke. He placed 13th in the 100 butterfly at the state meet last season.
Taylor will compete in the 50 freestyle.
The experience of having competed in last season’s state meet will help Hogue meet his goals of top three in all four events.
“Last year, I wasn’t as good,” he said. “I feel different this year.”
