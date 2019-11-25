MANKATO — It was another good season of football for Mankato, with the three teams combing for 16 wins and a pair of playoff victories.
On Monday, 18 players were honored at the annual Mankato Elks 225-KTOE all-city football team. The team was chosen by local media.
West’s senior quarterback Jack Foster, who has signed with Brown of the Ivy League and has been selected to play in the state’s all-star game, was a three-year starter who amassed 393 completions, 745 attempts, 5,697 yards and 75 touchdowns, all of which stand third in program history. He also had 33 rushing touchdowns in his career, fourth best at West. This season, he completed 113 of 215 passes for 2,065 yards with 27 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also rushed for 208 yards and five touchdowns and was named the Big Southeast District Red Division offensive player of the year.
Senior receiver/defensive back Jon Sikel made 28 receptions for 452 yards and five touchdowns. He also returned a kickoff for a touchdown, averaging 30.0 yards per attempt. Defensively, he made 36 tackles with an interception.
Senior receiver Spencer Spaude, who has committed to Minnesota Duluth and was also chosen for the state all-star game, ranks fourth in West history with 122 receptions, fifth with 1,888 yards receiving and fourth with 27 touchdown catches in his career. This season, he caught 49 passes for 827 yards and 11 touchdowns. He had 12 catches vs. Owatonna, which is the fourth-highest single-game total at West, and 204 yards receiving vs. Northfield, which ranks second.
Senior Matt Warnke was a key member of the offensive line, which helped West average 35.3 points. The Scarlets gained 3,921 yards of offense, with 1,740 yards rushing. He also had eight tackles, with one tackle for loss.
Junior linebacker Wyatt Block was West’s leading scorer with 110 tackles, with 9 tackles for loss. As a running back, he gained 534 yards and six touchdowns on 70 carries. Against Mankato East, Block rushed for 218 yards on 13 carries, tying a team record with 16.8 yards per attempt. He also averaged 27.7 yards on kickoff returns with one touchdown.
Junior running back/defensive back Owen Johnson was the Scarlet’s top rusher with 853 yards and nine touchdowns on 109 attempts. Johnson had 35 carries for 246 yards in a game against New Prague, with both totals ranking second in team history. He also ranked second on the defense with 66 tackles, including one sack.
Sophomore receiver/cornerback Mekhi Collins caught 17 passes for 551, setting a team record with 32.4 yards per catch, and he scored eight touchdowns. Defensively, he made 11 tackles with a team-best three interceptions.
Sophomore linebacker Ryan Haley played in only nine games but finished third with 57 tackles. He made eight tackles for loss, including two sacks.
Sophomore lineman Tanner Shumski also was a key member of the West offensive line. In eight games, he made 22 tackles with one sack and four tackles for loss.
Mankato East’s senior linebacker Kolin Baier was the team’s defensive player of the year, leading the Cougars with 34 solo tackles and 90 assists, with 11 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. The two-time all-district and all-city selection is a Big Nine Conference Scholar Athlete.
Senior receiver/defensive back Grant Hermer made 17 receptions for 479 yards and 10 touchdowns, which is a school record, and he rushed for one touchdown. He finished with 41 total tackles and six interceptions. He made 10 interceptions in his career, which is tied for second in team history, and three interceptions against Faribault tied a single-game team record. He is also a Big Nine Scholar Athlete.
Senior running back Leslie Miller was East’s offensive player of the year after rushing for 936 yards and 12 touchdowns in 143 carries. He rushed for 154 yards and three touchdowns in a win against Byron. In his career, he rushed for 1,248 yards, averaging 5.5 yards per carry.
Senior receiver Jax Madson made 32 receptions for 427 yards and two touchdowns. In a victory against Kasson-Mantorville, he had 127 yards receiving, the seventh-best single-game total in program history. His 32 receptions is tied for the fifth-best single season at East. He was also East’s punter, averaging 33.1 yards per attempt.
Senior lineman Jordan Merseth was named the Cougars’ lineman of the year for the second straight season. He ended up fifth on the team in total tackles, making 8 solos and 35 assists. He had 5.5 tackles for loss, including two sacks, and recovered a fumble. He has received Academic All-State and Big Nine Scholar Athlete awards.
St. Clair/Loyola senior Dawson Davito was voted the All-Mid-Southeast District linemen of the year. He blocked for an offense that averaged 292 yards. He led the defense with 77 tackles, including five sacks and 14 tackles for loss. He also had two forced fumbles and two recoveries.
Senior quarterback Ben Ellingworth completed 56 of 123 passes for 876 yards and 12 touchdowns, and he rushed for 1,014 yards and five touchdowns. He also made eight tackles and two interceptions at defensive back. In his career, he rushed for 2,712 yards and 25 touchdowns and passed for 1,650 yards and 25 touchdowns.
Senior receiver/cornerback Matthew Helget was the Spartans’ top receiver with 22 catches for 383 yards and six touchdowns. He also made 33 tackles with one interception.
Sophomore lineman Thomas Loeffler helped to open holes for a rushing attack that averaged 184.4 yards per game. He also made 32 tackles, including four sacks, and one interception.
