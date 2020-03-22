MANKATO — The Mankato East, Mankato West, Mankato Loyola and Nicollet/Loyola basketball teams combined for 89 victories this season, while the East boys and West girls each had 20-win seasons.
The East boys went 22-0 in Big Nine Conference play, only the third time that’s been done in league history, and five of the Cougars were named to the all-city team, which is sponsored by the Elk’s Club.
Senior forward Dominik Bangu was the first player off the East bench. He averaged 6.4 points and 3.8 rebounds and was especially effective at the end of the season.
Joich Gong, a senior guard, reached 1,000 points for his career in his last game. He also ranks fifth at East with 273 assists in his career. He averaged 14.8 points, with a high game of 32, to go with 3.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.0 steals, while shooting 51.6% from the field, 37.3% from 3-point range and 81.8% at the free-throw line.
Senior guard Jax Madson broke East’s scoring record with 1,495 points. He already holds team career records with 200 steals and 252 3-pointers. This season, he averaged 16.0 points, with a high game of 32. He also averaged 4.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.7 steals. He led the team with 58 3-pointers and shot 80.2% at the free-throw line.
Jordan Merseth, a senior post, led the team in field-goal shooting at 64.4%. He averaged 12.7 points and a team-high 6.2 rebounds. He finished his career with 854 points and 409 rebounds, which ranks 15th at East, and shot 64.7% from the field.
East sophomore B.J. Omot shot 51.6% from the field. He averaged 9.5 points and 4.0 rebounds.
West junior Mason Ellwein averaged 12.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.6 steals, while shooting 72% at the free-throw line. He has scored 584 points in his career. He was voted by teammates as Mr. Hustle.
Mekhi Collins, a sophomore, is a two-time team MVP, as voted by teammates. This season, he averaged 11.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.2 steals. In his career, he has scored 688 points and grabbed 359 rebounds.
Loyola senior Ben Ellingworth ended his career with 1,326 points, which ranks fifth in team history. He was a three-time All-Valley Conference selection who averaged 13 points per game in his career. This season, he averaged 15 points, 4 rebounds, 26 assists and 1.5 steals, and he made 113 3-pointers in 27 games, shooting 42% from the arc.
West’s senior guard Holly Wiste led the Big Nine with 4.5 assists per game. She also averaged 11.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.2 steals. She finished her career with 1,172 points, which is the fifth highest in program history.
Claire Hemstock, a senior forward, averaged 7.6 points and 4.5 rebounds. She is also a Triple-A Award winner.
Junior point guard Briana Stoltzman led the Scarlets with 16.4 points and 6.1 rebounds per game, shooting 59.5% from the field, including 46.1% from 3-point range. She also averaged 3.1 assists and 2.1 steals.
Lani Schoper, a sophomore guard, returned in the second game after recovering from knee surgery. She averaged 10.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 2.8 steals, leading the Big Nine with 3.1 steals per conference game.
Lexi Karge, a sophomore post, averaged 15.0 points and has 1,030 points in her career. She also averaged 8.1 rebounds, which ranked third in the Big Nine, with a career-high 18 boards in one game. She also had 35 blocked shots, including five in a game.
East sophomore Mackenzie Schweim earned an all-state honorable-mention award this season. She scored 477 points, which ranked second in the Big Nine, averaging 17.7 points and scoring 39 in one game. She has scored 1,097 points in her career. She also averaged 7.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.6 steals.
East freshman Peyton Stevermer averaged 7.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals. She scored a career-high 24 points in one game. Her 4.2 assists per game ranked second in the conference.
Nicollet/Loyola sophomore Marah Hulke averaged 9.2 points, to go along with 4.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists. She also had 48 steals and 15 blocked shots.
The all-city banquet, which was scheduled for Monday, has been canceled due to community restrictions for containing the spread of coronavirus.
