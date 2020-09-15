MANKATO -- The Utah Grizzlies of the ECHL announced Tuesday that they have signed former Minnesota State defenseman Edwin Hookenson to a standard player contract for the 2020-21 season.

The Grizzlies, located in West Valley City, Utah, are a minor-league affiliate of National Hockey League's Colorado Avalanche.

Hookenson was named the 2019-20 Western Collegiate Hockey Association Student-Athlete of the Year.

Hookenson ranked second in the country in blocked shots in 2018-19 with 97. He was named Minnesota State's Unsung Hero in 2018-19, finishing his college career with eight goals and 23 assists with a plus-45 rating, 127 shots on goal and 205 blocked shots in 124 games.

In his four seasons, the Mavericks won three WCHA regular-season titles and one WCHA postseason championship and made two NCAA tournament appearances.

