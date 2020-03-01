SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Minnesota State’s winning streak hit five games with an 81-59 quarterfinal win over Mary in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference women's basketball tournament Sunday at The Pentagon.
The Mavericks got a game-high 17 points from sophomore Maddy Olson, who also finished with a season-high four steals.
The Mavericks (18-10) entered the game averaging 76.8 points per game but shot at a blistering pace in the first half to bet past that number. Minnesota State shot 54% from the field in the first half to open 51-34 lead and were never threatened the rest of the way.
Olson finally had a breakout day, shooting 5 for 8 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from the 3-point line. In four games leading up to the tournament, the point guard averaged just 3.5 points and was held scoreless three times in the last 10 games.
That wasn’t the case against Mary. She blew by her 6.1-point average by halftime when she had seven points on 3-for-3 shooting.
“It’s been a little bit of a struggle, so it was nice to see some go in,” Olson said. “Coach has been on me about being more aggressive to score. I really prefer looking for assists, but she wanted me to start looking for my shot more and start hunting it down and having that confidence.”
While Minnesota State seemed to have things under control in the first half, Mary struggled from the field. The Mavericks’ defense forced nine first-half turnovers and the Marauders were just 4-for-15 from the field in the first quarter.
After trailing 25-13 after the first quarter, Mary hit five 3-pointers in the second quarter. Minnesota State still outscored the Marauders 26-21 in the second quarter, but Mary was getting good looks.
“We knew that about them. We knew they could score in bunches, and we just kept telling our kids that you cannot lose those shooters,” Minnesota State coach Emilee Thiesse said. “I think maybe we got a little content and didn’t have that urgency to get on those shooters. We spent probably 80 percent of the time at halftime talking about our defense.”
While Minnesota State scored with ease from almost every spot on the floor in the opening half, they were just 8 for 36 from the floor in the second half. But the damage was done, and the Mavericks pushed the lead to as many 31 when Olson hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer at the end of the third quarter.
Despite breaking out of her scoring slump, Olson also seemed to buy into the defensive message.
“We just focus on our defense, and that usually dictates our offense,” Olson said. “Nobody goes in and is like ‘offense, offense, offense.’ It’s all defense, and we got on them right away.”
The Mavericks also got 15 points, five rebounds and a season-high three blocks from Kristi Fett, all in just 21 minutes. Fett was the team’s leading scorer, averaging 10.3 points per game. But she was able to outdo that in the first half, scoring 12 points on 6-of-8 shooting.
Minnesota State dominated this one from the start, racing to a 10-0 lead. The Mavericks built the lead to as many 20 in the first half when Kirstin Klitzke hit a pair of free throws to make it 46-26 with just under three minutes to play.
Even though the Mavericks didn’t shoot it all that well in the second half, the defensive effort continued. Mary committed 22 turnovers for the game and Minnesota State had 18 steals, the fourth-most on the season.
“I can’t even remember a ton of what we did on the offensive end,” Thiesse said. “It just all is absolutely sparked by the defense. Pressure and intensity, that’s where it all starts.”
The Mavericks will now face Minnesota Duluth in the semifinal round at 5:30 p.m. Monday. Duluth got a 79-71 win over Northern State earlier in the day.
Minnesota State lost 69-58 to the Bulldogs in their only meeting this season on Jan. 17 at Duluth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.