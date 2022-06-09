NORTH MANKATO — Nicollet pitcher Marah Hulke started Friday’s Class A semifinal against Edgerton/Southwest Minnesota Christian with a strikeout.
Turns out, that was a sign of things to come.
Hulke was dominant throughout, tying a state-tournament record with 20 punch-outs in the top-seeded Raiders’ 4-1 victory over the Flying Dutchmen at Caswell Park.
“I didn’t even know I was close to the state record,” Hulke said. “I just came out and pitched and everything was working.”
The Nicollet ace was in the zone from the start.
Hulke struck out the first 11 batters of the game, as the Flying Dutchmen struggled to even hit a foul ball. Paris Van Dyke broke up Hulke’s perfect game with a two-out single in the fourth, but she fanned the next batter to get out of the inning.
The Flying Dutchmen briefly got something going in the sixth when a one-out error eventually came across on an RBI double, but Hulke recorded the final two outs of the inning.
Hulke struck out the side in the seventh to secure the victory and send a large Nicollet fan section into a frenzy. She allowed just two hits and one walk in the win.
“Probably half our town was here tonight,” Hulke said. “It’s just amazing how the community supports us.”
This dominance is nothing new for Hulke. In fact, 20 strikeouts isn’t a career-high, as she struck out 22 in a game earlier this season due to dropped third strikes.
She entered play Friday with a 0.66 earned-run average and 143 strikeouts over 74 2/3 innings.
“I don’t know if this was her best game, but it was definitely one of her best games,” Nicollet coach Brianne Eldred said with a laugh. “She’s been outstanding.”
Tori Adams provided all the offense Nicollet needed with a two-run double in the third inning. The Raiders added on in the fourth when Adams singled with runners on first and second and a run scored after an error in a rundown. Hulke made it 4-0 with a sacrifice fly in the ensuing at-bat.
“Our bats put it in play quite a bit,” Eldred said. “They put the right one together at the right time.”
Adams finished 3 for 3 in the win, and Josi Hansen was 2 for 2 with two runs scored.
The Raiders (23-2) will play third-seeded Moose Lake/Willow River in the Class A championship at 2:30 p.m. Friday.
“Ever since I started pitching when I was 8 years old, I’ve always come and I’ve watched all the state tournament games,” Hulke said. “I’ve always said, ‘I want to be playing in that, and I want to win a state championship.’ ...
“Now we’re one game away.”
Nicollet 10, Menahga 0, 5 innings:
Hulke went 2 for 3 with three runs scored and three RBIs for the Raiders in their 10-0 win over Menahga in the quarterfinals.
Hayley Selby recorded 10 strikeouts over a five-inning complete game in the circle. Morgan Arndt went 1 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs, and Olivia Whitmore was 1 for 2 with two RBIs.
