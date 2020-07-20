MANKATO — Mason Hull’s RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning gave the Mankato MoonDogs a 6-5 victory over Willmar in a Northwoods League baseball game Monday at Franklin Rogers Park.
Willmar starter D.J. Wilkinson stranded four runners through three innings before the MoonDogs plated three runs in their fourth at-bat. DH Dylan Phillips smacked a lead-off double to deep right field and third baseman Jake Thompson was then hit by a pitch.
After a walk to Max Wright loaded the bases, Wilkinson recorded a pair of strikeouts in front to shortstop Michael Curialle’s RBI walk. Zach Kokoska followed with an RBI infield single, and Zach Gilles drew an RBI base on balls.
Mankato starter Deylen Miley blanked the potent Stingers through four innings before a walk, an error and a trio of base hits enabled Willmar to erase the three-spot the MoonDogs put up in the bottom of the fourth.
Kyle Manzardo laced a run-scoring single in the surge while catcher Chase Stanke belted an RBI double into the right-center field gap. Miley struck out seven and walked four in giving up seven hits through five frames.
Mankato took a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the seventh when Thompson reached on a one-out walk, Wright grounded a single up the middle, Danny Borgstrom walked and Tanner Craig delivered a run-scoring sacrifice fly.
Gustavus Adolphus right-hander Christian Johnson looked like he would pick up the win after recording five straight outs, but the Stingers tied things in the ninth on DH Jayson Newman’s RBI single.
Willmar right-hander Trevor Divinski, who pitches at Minnesota State, pitched 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief to keep the Stingers in the game.
Kokoska, Gilles and Wright collected two hits apiece through nine innings for the ‘Dogs. Stanke banged out three hits for the Stingers and Griffin Cheney added two.
The MoonDogs play at Willmar tonight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.