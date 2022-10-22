ST. CLOUD — Entering the weekend, the Minnesota State men’s hockey team hadn’t been swept since the 2018-19 season.
The last time it happened was a road series at Bowling Green in December of 2018.
St. Cloud State was able to complete the rare feat Saturday, topping MSU 4-3 in a nonconference game at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. The Huskies (6-0) won Game 1 of the series 3-2 Friday night.
“The teams that we’re playing night-in and night-out, you can’t create their offense,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said in a phone interview. “I thought we created a lot of their offense by poor puck management, and then credit to them for pressure.”
There were five minor penalties called between 1:03 and 7:34 of the first period — three on the Huskies and two on the Mavericks. The infractions led to a choppy start that included a lot of 4-on-4.
“It’s a little sloppy on both teams ... on Saturdays early in the season, sometimes that happens,” Hastings said. “You’ve just got to adjust.”
The Huskies got on the board first with a shorthanded goal at 7:53 of the first, and nearly made it 2-0 with another goal on the same MSU power play.
However, the Mavericks answered quickly, with David Silye tying the game at 1 just after MSU’s power play expired at 9:46, a score that would hold into the first intermission.
MSU applied a lot of pressure in the second half of the first, but was unable to score again.
The Huskies scored at 10:31 and 12:08 of the second to take a 3-1 lead, but again, MSU responded well to getting scored on.
Josh Groll made it 3-2 at 16:00 of the second, with assists going to Silye and Steven Bellini.
At 6:39 of the third, Sam Morton tied the game with a high shot over the shoulder of Huskies’ goaltender Dominic Basse. It was Morton’s sixth goal of the season, and he’s now scored goals in four straight games. He also has points in five straight games.
“I liked our push, really from when we went down 3-1,” Hastings said. “I thought we played a good back half of the game.”
The Huskies’ Grant Cruikshank scored the game-winning goal at 16:34 of the third on an assist from Kyler Kupka. On the play, it appeared Kupka tripped MSU defenseman Jake Livingstone before taking the puck from him below the goal line and feeding it to Cruikshank for a point-blank opportunity.
“That’s tough to swallow,” Hastings said just after seeing a replay of the goal. “I’ll leave it at that.”
Shots on goal favored the Mavericks 37-21. Alex Tracy made 17 saves in goal.
The Mavericks (3-3) host Bowling Green for a CCHA series Friday and Saturday.
