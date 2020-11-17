MANKATO -- If this is the way the 2020 football season ends, Mankato East senior running back Ethan Sundermeyer feels pretty good.
"If this is it, there's no other way I'd want it to end," he said, moments after scoring four touchdowns in a 58-0 win over New Ulm in the quarterfinals of the Section 2AAAA football playoffs Tuesday at Wolverton Field.
"I put everything I had out on the field, the whole team did."
Gov. Tim Walz will be announcing a "pause" in high-school athletics Wednesday, and the speculation is that it will be immediate, affecting football playoffs and the end of the regular season for volleyball.
If that's the case, the East seniors had a memorable final game at Wolverton. They were honored before the game, and it didn't take long for several of them to make an impact.
"These seniors are such a great group," East coach Eric Davis said. "They love football, and you can tell when guys are supporting each other and it's real. It's a fun group to be around."
East got on the board quickly. On the third play of the game, Jacob Eggert threw a short pass to senior Jared Grams, who out-raced the defense for a 65-yard score. Later in the first quarter, Sundermeyer broke loose up the middle, running 74 yards for a 13-0 lead.
Offensive tackle Eli Olson scored the two-point conversion, continuing an East tradition. In the game after the team rushes for 300 yards, an offensive lineman is chosen to run the conversion play. But Davis figured that 505 yards passing over the last two games warranted the special play, which Olson called "Wild Hog."
"You don't know how many games we have left in 2020," Davis said. "In 2020, you need to celebrate the special things."
Following senior Spencer Ruedy's interception in the end zone, East went 65 yards in four plays, with Sundermeyer scoring again on a 7-yard run.
The lead grew to 29-0 late in the second quarter when another short pass from Eggert to Grams turned into a 65-yard score. In the final minute, Sundermeyer scored his third touchdown on a 6-yard run and the halftime lead was 37-0.
"The defense has played well all year," Sundermeyer said. "It was good for the offense to move the ball."
East scored two quick touchdowns in the third quarter, with Sundermeyer scoring on a 60-yard run and Eggert passing 38 yards to Puolrah Gong. Diego Reyes scored the final touchdown on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter.
It was the most points in a game for East since a 58-18 win over Red Wing in 2017.
East had 432 yards of offense, with 214 yards rushing and 218 yards passing. Sundermeyer rushed for 162 yards on seven carries, and Grams had only two catches, with each going 65 yards for a touchdown.
"We didn't plan it this way, but all the seniors really played great," Sundermeyer said. "I'm just glad we had this one last game on our field."
Dylan Carreon rushed for 75 yards to lead New Ulm (1-6), and Cole Ranweiler rushed for 70 yards.
Brady Hoffner and Jaden Froehlich each had 12 tackles for the East defense.
"It's been such a surreal year," Davis said. "All year, we've talked about how you don't know how many games you have left. All the coaching cliches apply. You have to play every game like it might be your last. You only get so many opportunities, and you have to take advantage of them."
If the football playoffs are allowed to continue, East (4-3) will play at Hutchinson at 3 p.m. Saturday.
