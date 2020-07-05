MANKATO -- Granted, its only three games into a delayed Northwoods League baseball season, but the Mankato MoonDogs are scuffling a bit to get things going.
Sunday night at Franklin Rogers Park, Waterloo (4-1) took advantage some early control issues by the 'Dogs pitching staff to claim a 5-2 victory despite being outhit 9-4 in the contest.
First baseman Jake Thompson and designated hitter Mason Hull led Mankato (0-3) with two hits apiece, with Hull ripping an RBI single in the second frame and Zach Gilles driving in a fifth-inning run on a sacrifice fly.
"We've had some troubles get going offensively, but that was kind of expected after not seeing live pitching for that long," MoonDogs' manager Matt Wollenzin said. "We weren't ready to hit for the most part tonight. We swung the bats well last night but didn't cash in all the time.
"Free bases is the name of the game whether its an error, walk or hit by pitch, it will add up to runs. But again, we're learning to play the game all over again. When you're away from the game that long, you're going to be rusty so you have to get your baseball instincts back."
Mankato scored the game's first run when Thompson walked, advanced to second base on a wild pitch and scored on Hull's liner into left field. Hull was gunned down at second base for the second out in front of catcher Max Wright's double off the center-field fence.
After the Bucks tied things on Oraj Anu's RBI double into the right-center field gap, a trio of walks, an error and three wild pitches allowed Waterloo to tally three fourth-inning runs without a hit.
"We were able to get some runners on, we just had some bad luck where we barreled up some balls right at them," Hull said. "That's the way it goes at times. We played pretty good defense, but the ball just didn't fall our way today.
"We'll get better every day, we're going to grind it our every day and I am sure we'll pick it up soon. We've been out of it so long that the game is a lot faster than we remember. ... We'll get there."
Mankato trimmed the deficit to 4-2 when singles from right fielder Emanuel Dean and Michael Curialle set up Gilles' sacrifice liner to left field. However, first baseman Patrick Ferguson's towering blast well over the right-center field fence got that run back in the seventh inning.
Right-hander Deylen Miley retired all six hitters he faced over the final two innings for the 'Dogs, striking out one.
"I just tried to do the same thing I did my first appearance and that was to throw strikes," Miley said. "I feel I've got a pretty firm fastball so I pretty just said here it is, hit it. I am going to keep coming after the hitters until they show they can hit it. Hitters can get away with a little bit more with metal bats where if you locate with wood bats you can get some easy outs."
Mankato looks to get in the win column today when it entertains Rochester in a 6:35 p.m. start at Franklin Rogers Park.
