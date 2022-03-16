MANKATO — When Rob Stevermer took over as the coach of the Mankato East girls basketball team five years ago, which coincided with eighth-graders Mackenzie Schweim and Lexi Karge joining the varsity team, the program was struggling.
The Cougars were 5-21 that first season, 9-17 the next.
But during the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season, the Cougars went 14-6 and played in the section semifinals, finally experiencing some success.
“We were really young,” said Schweim, now a senior. “We just kept believing that we would get better.”
The Cougars (24-4), who were seeded fifth, will face No. 4 Benilde-St. Margaret’s in the quarterfinals of the Class AAA tournament at noon Wednesday at the Maturi Pavilion. It’s the first state appearance for the Cougars since 1998.
“We knew there was a lot of room for growth (five years ago),” coach Stevermer said. “We had to use a lot of young players, but they kept working and continued to get better every year. The expectations kept getting higher, and the girls kept working hard. They had to learn how to compete against the good teams.”
Stevermer said the program began to change before the 2020-21 season, with his players enjoying the summer workouts that had been put on hold by the pandemic.
This season, the Cougars lost a double-overtime game to Austin, which was ranked No. 1 at the time, in late December that actually boosted the team’s confidence. East responded with an eight-game winning streak that ended with a close loss at De La Salle, another top program.
Since then, the Cougars have won 12 of 13 games, including suprisingly easy wins in the Section 2AAA semifinals and finals.
“It was kind of hard (five years ago), but we knew we’d get better,” Karge said. “We had a lot of faith. At the beginning of the year, we had a lot of players who had been on the team for three years, and we’ve been able to keep building on that.”
Schweim, who has signed with Minnesota State, is the Cougars’ top scorer at 16.3 points per game, often picking up easy baskets by being the first player down the court. She went over 1,900 points in her career during the section tournament, moving to No. 2 in program history. She also is averaging 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 steals.
Karge, a post player who has signed with Minnesota Duluth, is averaging 13.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.4 blocks, while shooting 59.8% from the field.
Junior Peyton Stevermer is the point guard, averaging 10.5 points and 5.5 assists and helping the offense play fast.
A pair of sophomores have played key roles, with Macy Birkholz and Ellie Edberg becoming the primary perimeter shooters. Birkholz made five 3-pointers in the section championship game against Marshall.
“It’s been important that we learned how to tell a good shot from a great shot,” coach Stevermer said. “The girls have learned to trust each other and find the open shot.”
Schweim said the chemistry off the court is a big reason why this team has elevated the program’s success, from a five-win team to a state contender.
“It’s going to be amazing (at the state tournament),” she said. “We care so much for each other, and we love playing together. I’m so excited.”
