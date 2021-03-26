LOVELAND, COLO. — When considering Minnesota State men’s hockey player Dryden McKay’s name, there’s some relatively easy dot connecting that can be done.
McKay is a goalie who wears number 29. Former NHL star Ken Dryden, who also wore 29, is one of the greatest goalies of all time. Ross McKay, Dryden’s father, who briefly played in the NHL, grew up idolizing Ken Dryden.
The conclusion would seem pretty straight forward, right? Ross wanted to name his son after Ken Dryden?
Half right.
While Dryden is indeed named after Ken Dryden, it wasn’t Ross’ idea. Dryden was originally going to be named Dylan, but Ross and his wife Chris decided that had to be scrapped about two months before he was born.
“Dylan McKay was a character on (Beverly Hills) 90210, so we couldn’t do that,” Ross said with a laugh. “We were sitting in our office, talking about names we should do ... and she looked up on the shelf, and there was a copy of the ‘The Game’ written by Ken Dryden. It was a signed copy that somebody had given me as a gift.
“She said ‘what do you think about the name Dryden,’ and I said ‘well yeah, I think that’s an awesome name.’”
Turns out naming their son after a legendary goaltender was a better choice than Luke Perry’s famous character.
“It worked out well that my mom brought up the idea,” Dryden said with a laugh.
Ross, who played in one NHL game with the Hartford Whalers, a relief appearance in the 1990–91 season, didn’t have to push Dryden to hockey. While Ross became a chiropractor in the Chicago area after he finished playing, he was still very involved as a coach in Dryden’s younger years.
He got young Dryden on skates, but that wasn’t what opened his eyes to how special Dryden could be.
“One of the teams I coached was a juniors team called the Chicago Freeze, and he would come with me to the games,” Ross said. “We would have like a sky box, and he would sit and watch them. He was a little 2-year-old kid and would sit and watch the whole game. He wasn’t running around the hallway with the other kids, he was always watching the game.”
With Ross being a goalie coach, Dryden quickly became infatuated with the position. However, Ross had to hold him back.
It’s important for goalies to learn to skate and handle the puck before transitioning to the position full-time, something Dryden did at age 8.
Dryden enjoyed skating and scoring goals, and he knows his time out of the crease was necessary. However, his mind was always in net.
“For most teams, it was usually like one out of every three games I played goalie. The other two games, I’d be out skating,” Dryden said. “Those two games, I’d just be waiting for the next game to play goalie.”
As Dryden grew up, he had the invaluable perspective of a former NHL goalie on the bench with him.
Sometimes parents coaching their own kids doesn’t go well, but there was never much arguing between Ross and Dryden. The two are each relatively laid back, and Dryden was always a sponge.
“When I was 6 or 7 years old ... the best part of the games for me was (skating) over to the bench between periods and he’d be at the end of the bench,” Dryden said. “(He’d) give me water, give me tips ... I just loved talking to him between periods on the bench.
“I had such an advantage. Between knowing how to handle the gear and knowing how youth hockey works, what to do and what not to do ... he was able to guide me in the right direction, and it’s something that I can never thank him enough for.”
As Dryden got older, Ross stepped back, allowing him to pave his own path and make his own decisions. However, they still talk after each of Dryden’s games, as Dryden wants to know what Dad saw.
Ross estimates that Dryden is already as good or better than he was. He said there’s times he watches Dryden and finds himself saying, “I probably couldn’t have done that.”
With Dryden in the midst of another standout season, he’s said on many occasions he’s not going to speculate about what the future holds. As a junior, Dryden could easily return to MSU next season, but it’s no secret that he has a professional contract waiting for him whenever he decides to finish his college career.
Despite that, he’s very clear about one goal.
Beat Dad.
“Hopefully I can get an (NHL) start instead of a relief appearance,” Dryden said with a laugh. “I think as soon as I get that, then I win.”
