Kyle Looft had attended Minnesota State men’s hockey games growing up, so he probably knew what was coming from the student section behind him when his name was announced as a Bemidji State starter on Saturday night at the civic center.
“I heard some ‘Who cares!’” Looft said, referring to the jeer Mavericks fans yell when opposing players are introduced. “But I heard some cheering too. You get what you get, right?”
Looft, a freshman defenseman, played in his hometown for the first time when the Mavericks hosted the Beavers in a WCHA series on Friday and Saturday.
The former Mankato West standout played in both games, a series split, with Minnesota State winning 3-2 on Friday and Bemidji State winning 4-2 on Saturday.
“The wins always feel better,” Looft said after Saturday’s game. “It was a big win for us, a big three points. We just gotta keep pushing forward.”
Looft ended up minus-1 in each game and was credited with a blocked shot on Saturday.
Beavers coach Tom Serratore said it was “100%” a no-brainer to give him the start on Saturday.
“First off, Kyle is an unbelievable kid,” Serratore said. “He comes to the rink with a smile on his face every day. He works so hard. He’s very athletic. He’s a very good skater. He’s got a very good skill set. I think his best hockey’s going to be ahead of him.”
For the season, Looft has played in 22 of Bemidji State’s 26 games and has two assists. He’s also plus-8 with 22 shots on goal and 19 blocked shots. In early November, he was named WCHA Defenseman of the Week for his play in a win over Lake Superior State.
“It’s great that he’s getting a lot of experience this year as a freshman,” Serratore said. “He’s been put in a lot of situations. He’s been doing outstanding. I couldn’t ask for anything more out of him. He’s a world-class kid, and he’s going to be a really good player down the road. He’s a good player right now, but wait until he gets some experience under his belt and he’s a lot more comfortable and the game slows down. We really have high expectations for him.”
The 6-foot-3, 192-pound Looft, who spent two seasons in junior hockey for the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders between high school and college, said Bemidji State has been a good fit.
“I love it up there,” he said. “The coaching staff is great, teammates are great, and I love the school.”
Coming home last weekend, though, was a fun experience, even as an opposing player. More than a few fans who normally dress in MSU purple were donning BSU green for the occasion.
“It’s pretty crazy,” said Looft, who racked up 116 points in 99 games in four seasons at West. “It was cool to see all the support. I love the Mankato hockey community. I grew up here, and it means a lot that they came out and supported this weekend … It’s insane the amount of support this community has, whether it’s friendships or family or just the Mankato hockey community in general. It’s pretty special.”
Looft is the third former West alum to play Division I hockey, joining Brandon Roberts (Colorado College, 2001-05) and Corey Leivermann (Minnesota State, 2010-12). Tyler Jutting (Air Force, 2018-19) also played at West before finishing his high school career at Shattuck-St. Mary’s.
“Tremendous amount of respect for him and his family,” Minnesota State coach Mike Hastings said of Looft last week prior to the series. “We were in the process of looking at recruiting him, also. He’s found a great home and a great fit for himself at BSU.”
Around the WCHA
Northern Michigan took five out of six points from Alaska, tying 4-4 and getting the 3-on-3 win for the extra WCHA point on Friday and winning 4-2 on Saturday in Fairbanks.
That moved the Wild- cats into third place in the league standings. They’re three ahead of the fourth-place Nanooks and seven behind second-place Bemidji State, who is six points behind Minnesota State.
Michigan Tech and Ferris State split a series in Houghton, Michigan, with the Huskies winning 2-1 on Friday and the Bulldogs snapping a nine-game losing streak with a 2-1 win on Saturday.
For the fifth-place Huskies, the split kept them six points out of a top-four position in the league standings, while the Bulldogs closed within two points of eighth place and a playoff spot.
Lake Superior State held off Alaska Anchorage in a series between the seventh- and eighth-place teams, taking five of six points from the Seawolves. The Lakers won 3-2 on Friday and tied 3-3 with a 3-on-3 overtime win on Saturday.
Up next
Minnesota State (23-4-1, 17-3-0 in WCHA) travels to Alaska Anchorage this week for a Friday-Saturday series. The teams played Nov. 22-23 at Mankato with the Mavericks sweeping 7-1 and 3-0.
Anchorage (4-15-5, 4-12-4) now plays on campus in a 750-seat rink in the Seawolve Sports Complex, where it is 3-6-3 this season.
Loose pucks
Minnesota State’s loss on Saturday was its second of the season at home and third in Mankato since the start of the 2018-19 season. ... The Mavericks’ 50 shots on goal on Saturday matched a season-high. They also had 50 during a 5-1 victory at Alabama Huntsville on Oct. 25. ... Despite the loss Saturday, the Mavericks remained No. 3 in the Pairwise Rankings, which determine the NCAA tournament field.
