WASECA — Waseca ran up 58 first-half points and cruised to a dominating 65-12 home victory over the New Ulm Eagles.
Kyreese Willingham tallied three touchdowns, two rushing scores and another through the air from quarterback Ryan Dufault. It was the only pass the senior quarterback tossed all game, as Bluejays starters amassed 247 total yards in the first half.
Dufault added two rushing touchdowns, as did sophomore running back Kyle Ahlschlager. The other Waseca touchdown came on an interception return by senior defensive back Dravyn Spies.
New Ulm actually took an early 6-0 lead on running back Cole Ranweiller’s 58-yard scramble on the Eagles’ opening drive. The senior running back, who finished the game with 109 yards on the ground, gained the lion’s share of that total at the 8:14 mark of the first quarter. From a wildcat formation, Ranweiller appeared to have no room up the middle on fourth-and-one but escaped around the right end and went in untouched.
The Dufault to Willingham touchdown pass came at the 6:47 mark of the first quarter. And that lone pass somehow wound up in Willingham’s arms after bouncing off the hands of a New Ulm defensive back. And it was tied up 6-6.
From there, it was all Waseca.
After a short 13-yard New Ulm punt, Waseca running back Christian Rodriguez set up the next Bluejays score with a 26-yard run. Dufault scored from four yards out at 3:34 of the first quarter, then added a two-point conversion for a 14-6 lead.
Another short New Ulm punt gave the Bluejays the ball back deep in Eagles territory. An 18-yard run by Tave Ball, followed by Willingham’s 12-yard scoring run on a reverse came with just 50.2 remaining in the quarter. Rodriguez went across for the two-point conversion for a 22-6 Waseca lead.
But the Jays weren’t yet done in the opening quarter. Spies intercepted a New Ulm pass in the right flat and brought it back for a touchdown. Another Rodriguez conversion made it 30-6.
The Eagles’ offensive struggles continued on their first offensive possession of the second quarter. After a fumble recovered by Waseca’s Max Neaves, Dufault quickly scored from eight yards out.
The lefty quarterback then hit fellow senior Willingham for the conversion to push the Waseca lead to 38-6.
Another New Ulm fumble recovered by Waseca defensive back Shawn Hulscher, set up Ball’s 25-yard scoring run at 10:42 of the second quarter and it was 44-6 for the Jays.
The Jays defense again set up the next touchdown with a Hulscher interception. Willingham’s third score came on a 29-yard run, and Hulscher’s PAT kick made it 51-6.
The Jays’ final score of the first half came with just 29 seconds remaining on Ahlschlager’s 11-yard run and another Hulscher PAT kick for the 58-6 lead at intermission.
Waseca head coach Brad Wendland got plenty of Bluejays into a quick second half, with Ahlschlager scoring from four yards out on the Jays’ first possession of the third quarter. Hulscher’s PAT kick wrapped the Jays scoring with a 65-6 advantage.
New Ulm quarterback Isaiah Miller scored the Eagles’ final points with 6:30 remaining in the game on a 23-yard run.
Ball led the Jays rushing attack with 85 yards. A host of other Waseca runners got into the action. Reserve quarterback Oliver O’Brien finished with 69 second-half yards and Ahlschlager totalled 68 yards.
The Bluejays wrap up their regular season Wednesday at Belle Plaine. The Tigers have struggled through a winless season. New Ulm (1-4) travels to Arlington on Thursday to face Sibley East (4-1).
