MANKATO — Todd Waterbury understands the sticker shock.
The Mankato East activities director, who is on the Minnesota State High School League’s board of directors and a member of the task force that studied a more stable funding mechanism for the agency, also knows that school districts just don’t have extra money available during this COVID-19 pandemic.
But raising its member fees to keep the MSHSL operating is important for high school athletics and students.
“We’re kind of like a team,” he said. “Hopefully, this is just a one-year thing and we can be right back, but it’s going to take a while to get there.”
In February, the MSHSL board of directors unanimously approved raising each school’s annual league membership fee from $120 to $160 for the 2020-21 school year.
The fee for each activity also rose from $120 to $160. But this year, schools are paying an additional $1 per student enrolled, adjusted for free- and reduced-lunch numbers.
There will also be an extra charge, based on school size, that has pushed the total to nearly 300% more than last year for each school.
The new fees are expected to generate about $3 million of the league’s projected $5 million budget this year, which is about $4 million less than the previous year. The new system should provide some budget stability for the MSHSL.
Waterbury said that East paid $3,740 to the MSHSL in 2019-20, and that will rise to $6,716 this year.
In addition, East will pay $9,000, in two installments, during the rest of the school year to help the MSHSL offset the loss of revenue from state tournaments. It’s expected to be a one-time fee.
“If we’re able to hold state tournaments this year, and we’re able to generate enough revenue, we might not need to make that extra payment,” Waterbury said. “If there’s extra money, it could be returned to the schools as a credit or reimbursement.”
The MSHSL has been struggling financially for several years, generating about 75% of its budget from state-tournament revenue. But that is inconsistent, and as of now, there are no state tournaments scheduled for 2020-21.
Last year, the boys hockey tournament drew $1,133,783 in revenue, while football was the next-biggest revenue producer at $889,945.
Mankato West will have to pay slightly more than East because of its higher enrollment. Activities director Joe Johnson said that about 70% of West’s students participate in some extracurricular activity.
East and West each sponsor 32 athletic and fine arts programs that are sponsored by the MSHSL, which operates state tournaments, sets consistent rules for eligibility and organizes officials.
“In our district, we think it’s important to provide opportunities for kids, and to have the guidance of the (MSHSL) is a big deal,” West activities director Joe Johnson said. “There’s so many things the (MSHSL) does that people don’t realize.”
Both Waterbury and Johnson said that there are no plans to increase activity fees to cover the extra expense. Athletes pay $160 per sport, with a $550 cap for families.
“We’re a bigger district, but we still don’t have extra money lying around,” Johnson said. “We’re hoping this is just a one-year thing.”
Mankato Loyola activities director John Landkamer said that Loyola will have to pay $9,753, about $5,000 more than last year.
Loyola offers 16 sports and fine arts programs, serving about 170 students, with 10 co-ops with area schools. Loyola has its own program for volleyball, boys basketball and baseball.
Landkamer said that the host school in a co-op pays the MSHSL fee, with students paying a participation fee.
“At any school, this (fee increase) is going to be a burden because it wasn’t expected,” Landkamer said. “But with COVID, a lot of things have been unexpected. But we’ll have to deal with it.”
The MSHSL has already taken steps to reduce expenses. The staff has been downsized to 17, with wage freezes for employees. Tournament programs will no longer be printed, shifting to an on-line version.
“In the end, we hope we can get back to having state tournaments,” Waterbury said.
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.